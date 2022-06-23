Cut a rug
The Swamp Pop Music Festival and Jambalaya Cook-off runs from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, Gonzales. Catch some of the state's best swamp pop bands. Cook-off proceeds benefit Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area. $25 in advance; $30 at the door. etix.com.
Show your pride
The Baton Rouge Pride Fest returns to the Raising Cane's River Center Convention Center & Galleria on Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. See entertainment, peruse a vendor fair, and take part in or watch the Blessing of Relationships. batonrougepride.org
Splish, splash
BREC will host its World's Largest Swim Lesson Day from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Friday at Liberty Lagoon Water Park. Three hundred swimmers are expected to participate. For more on BREC's free community swim lessons at other facilities, visit brec.org.