FRIDAY
NATIONAL BARREL HORSE ASSOCIATION SHOW: 6 p.m., SugArena at Acadiana Fairgrounds, 713 N.W. Bypass, New Iberia. Barrel race for members and nonmembers. sugarena.com.
SATURDAY
ISLE OF IBERIA'S PORK FINGER COOK-OFF: 9 a.m., Isle of Iberia RV Resort, 911 N.W. Bypass, New Iberia. Free to the public. Tickets will be sold to purchase food and drinks. Lots of family activities planned throughout the day.
FLY TYING LEVEL 1: 9:30 a.m., Pack & Paddle, 601 E. Pinhook Road, Lafayette. Classes start with learning to work with the most common tying tools. packandpaddle.com.
LES MAINS GUIDÉES — CHICKENS! CHICKENS! CHICKENS!: 10 a.m., Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette. Heritage Gardner Michael Fowler will discuss the raising and the care of chickens. Topics will include feeding, basic health needs, coop specifications, flock management, predator control and more.
"RATATOUILLE": 6 p.m., Parc International, 200 Garfield St., Lafayette. Downtown Lafayette and Lafayette Kiwanis host the night of family-friendly activities.
SUNDAY
KIDDO KISSY FISH: 3 p.m., Wine & Design, 3524 Kaliste Saloom Road, Unit 302, Lafayette. No artistic talent needed to learn step-by-step how to complete a masterpiece.
ANTONY HAMILTON: 7 p.m., Heymann Performing Arts Center, 1373 S. College Road, Lafayette. heymanncenter.com.
ONGOING
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. "PACE 20: Twenty Years of Teaching Artists," through Saturday. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for children 1 and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: Featuring "Gisela Colon: Pods," through Aug. 24; Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours (tours are hourly; final tour starts at 4 p.m.), museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. lastateparks.com.
