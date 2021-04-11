Our grandson loves seeds, flowers and plants. For Christmas, he wanted seeds, lots of seeds. For his sixth birthday, he got a tree, as in satsuma tree.
His mom is not quite as into gardening, but Elizabeth is an expert on Broadway shows. Her all-time favorite is "Hamilton" by that genius Lin Manuel Miranda. It’s a musical history of the American Revolution and the birth pangs of that upstart experiment we know and love as the United States of America.
Alexander Hamilton, of course, is the central character, and he has a great song called “My Shot.” Hamilton screams, “I am not throwing away my shot!” On key of course.
The song is a genre within a genre, a type within a type, Elizabeth instructs me.
It’s a classic “I want” song. “I want” songs are signature melodies that appear early in musicals, expressing desires, hopes, intentions, things longed for. Think “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly” in "My Fair Lady," when Eliza Doolittle in her native cockney, pines for “a room somewhere, far away from the cold night air, with one enormous chair, oh wouldn’t it be loverly!” Or think Judy Garland singing “Over the Rainbow” in "The Wizard of Oz," where “skies are blue and the dreams that you dare to dream really do come true.”
The melodies of these “I want” songs return, sometimes hauntingly, over and over in these musicals. They keep our imaginations riveted on the characters who have introduced them to us.
So Hamilton’s “I am not throwing away my shot!” reminds us that when we have a chance to do something important, like help form a new country, we shouldn’t throw away our shot. In other words, we should seize the opportunity to make a big difference in our and others’ lives when time and place provide us with a shot at doing so.
It’s disappointing that so many folks are throwing away their shots, their opportunities to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
I have friend named Mike. He is a smart fellow with several degrees, but he says he won’t take the shot because he has faith in his immune system. That attitude is like playing Russian roulette with his own life and with the lives of others. Even Superman wasn’t immune to kryptonite, Mike.
Back to "Hamilton" for a reprise. Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr didn’t get on too well. In those days, it was gentlemanly to settle serious disputes by a duel. So Burr and Hamilton squared off and pointed their pistols at one another. Hamilton aimed high on purpose and pulled the trigger, not wanting to kill Burr. But Burr’s bullet found Hamilton in the chest. What a waste to lose someone of Hamilton’s potential.
It’s a great irony of history that Hamilton did indeed throw away his shot. And he died because of it. Those throwing away a chance to get their COVID-19 shot could have the same fate. What a waste that would be.
Don’t throw away your shot!
