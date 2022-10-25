The Baton Rouge real estate market is home to a variety of styles. There's truly something for everyone, and recently, there have been some real gems.
Take a look at these three homes that have been listed for fewer than 20 days. Details and photographs about the homes were provided by listing agents.
9642 S. Tiger Bend Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70817
$1.7 million
All we need to see is a wraparound porch and you have our attention. The property at 9642 S. Tiger Bend Road has that and more. The house sits on 6.39 acres and is located minutes away from the heart of Baton Rouge.
Inside, you can find antique wooden and brick accents with reclaimed doors and antique handles, which "celebrate the new and remember the days past," the listing says. The house also includes five bedrooms, a separate dining room with tray ceilings and surround sound both inside and out.
The outdoor living space "has to be seen," according to the listing. There's a fireplace, automated sunshades, two grills, a saltwater pool and a spa with a heater and chiller. Oh, and did we mention the poolside half bath that's climate controlled? With a 20% down payment, the estimated monthly payment is $10,085 with a 30-year, fixed loan.
If you're looking for a house with all the bells and whistles, this is the one.
Key details
- 5 bedrooms
- 5.5+ bathrooms
- 5,493 square feet, $319 per square foot
- 6.39-acre lot
- 4-car garage
- 12 days on market
11525 Highland Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70810
$1.2 million
This prestigious stretch of Highland Road is home to many of Baton Rouge's stunning estates. Now completely renovated, this property is one of them.
The interior includes an open floor plan, six bedrooms, real wood floors, brick walls, cypress beams and custom cabinets in the kitchen. Speaking of the kitchen, there are also high-end appliances, a pellet ice machine and quartzite countertops. In the main bathroom, you'll find a custom, oversized shower, double vanities, new light fixtures and mirrors.
Through the back door is a New Orleans-style courtyard with a pool and spa area surrounded by artificial turf. With a 20% down payment, the estimated monthly payment is $7,674 with a 30-year, fixed loan.
Key details
- 6 bedrooms
- 3.5 bathrooms
- 4,424 square feet, $288 per square foot
- 0.45-acre lot
- 2-car garage
- 15 days on market
18663 Santa Maria Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70809
$1.2 million
Near the golf course? Check. Outdoor kitchen? Check. Seafood boiling station? Of course, we're in Louisiana, after all.
This property, located in the Kleinpeter neighborhood, includes detailed amenities like Wolf stainless appliances, heart of pine flooring, designer light fixtures and a subzero fridge and freezer.
Outside, you'll find a kitchen, pool, spa, half bath and let's not forget, a seafood boiling station with natural gas. With a 20% down payment, the estimated monthly payment is $7,827 with a 30-year, fixed loan.
Key details
- 5 bedrooms
- 4.5+ bathrooms
- 4,145 square feet, $302 per square foot
- 0.26-acre lot
- 2-car garage
- 19 days on market