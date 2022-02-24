Editor's note: Celebrating Black History Month, we've asked local and regional leaders to write letters to future generations, detailing what each wants those who follow in the years to come to know about Black history.
I write this letter to leaders of tomorrow and those yet to be born as the child of parents who lived through the days of desegregation. My letter to you is from the perspective of a child familiar with the rich harvest of integration — now a parent and grandparent of children who are fighting, but destined to live out the dreams of inspirational leaders like Dr. King. I have lived, learned and loved our collective history, especially my history, and I happen to be African American. Black History, forever in progress, does not singularly belong to those identifying as Black or African American.
At a time when disrespect, division and disregard for cultural identification abound, I offer four perspectives hopeful that you will lead us to a better place as you make history.
There will always be amazing opportunities to be the first at something, just as there are glass ceilings to be broken. From my experiences, being first is nothing if it does not leave things better and make way for the second, third, etc.
Pay attention to history-making people and circumstances far and near as they can inform and prepare you to be a better citizen, person and leader. We live in a global community; history makers in distant places, like those here at home can be instructional. Find what strikes you and be the first to deliver it where you are — and do it your way.
Black history has value beyond your wildest dreams. There is intrinsic reward when you create, so seek out those opportunities. It is OK to color outside the lines. Take leaps and appreciate the impact of doing so. Being first, different or extraordinary in your life enriches your community and society as a whole.
Black history makes America better, richer and places all history in context. Your life’s work and accomplishments, no matter how large or small, reflects the world around you. Make your reflection count as it adds a valuable dimension to the world of others.
In spite of those that reject, neglect, and deny greatness, achievement and accomplishment, be courageous to make your history. History you make expands the value of your generation’s cultural identities. One day you will be a parent and grandparent and share similar hopes for their futures. Your history is the gateway to your greatness. No one but you is commissioned to do what only you are capable of — so do not disappoint or deprive us of witnessing it.
Becoming the first African American president of the American Association of State Highway Transportation Officials in our 107-year history will end for me but the effects will live on in the belief that others can follow suit. Use me and others as a steppingstone to even greater heights and accomplishments. History is a tale that spans the entire human experience and what matters most is that in making history you have made a positive difference.
Shawn Wilson, Secretary Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development
In 1926, Carter G Woodson, historian and founder of the Association for the Study of Negro History and Life designated the second week in February as Negro History Week. I am sure that to think 100 years ahead, to 2026, seemed a dream, if even a thought. Then it would be a new century — a promise of possibility.
I imagine that in 1976, when President Gerald Ford decreed that Negro History Week would become Black History Month, he was looking back 50 years, seeing progress and looking ahead to think that 50 years in the future, we would have moved even closer to “a more perfect union.” Whether we imagine Woodson looking ahead 100 years or Ford looking ahead 50, both meant a new century. Both meant imagining, dreaming, inspiring.
Inspiration is the greatest gift one generation can give another. And inspiration can sometimes come from the younger to the elder. Black History Month tells us this story. In 1969, before President Ford, Black United Students and Black students at Kent State University had already seen the need for “more time.” Amid the tensions of the time, on the heels of the assassinations of Malcolm X, Martin Luther King Jr. and the grassroots activist Bunchy Carter, Kent State students added their voices to the civil rights protests across the nation. They demanded their university recognize the history of innovation and invention, struggle and survival, as well as persistence and patriotism that had always characterized the Black presence on these lands since at least 1619.
These students, many of them still teenagers, celebrated the first Black History Month, in February 1970 with poetry by Gwendolyn Brooks and Quincy Troupe and music by Babatunde Olatunji and Chief Fela. As a child in Charleston, I remember Black History Month and the Christmas I got "The Ebony Pictorial History of Black America." It was 1973, and I was in the fifth grade. Always precocious, I remember doing every social studies project from that book, looking for the obscure, the unheard of. But I did not know about the Kent State students. I wouldn’t learn about them until 1990. Their inspiration stayed silent in our history books but resounded just the same. In their time, they were making Black history.
Today, 2026 is a mere four years away, and Black History Month is as important and as troubled as it has always been. Troubled by the need to have a designated time to recognize the contributions of a people so integral to this country’s history. From colonies to states, Black people have been in every moment of American history.
Whatever becomes of Black History Month, Black history is unceasing. In 2076, America’s tricentennial, will we remember Black history then? When this day is history, who will remember? Tell the story of your time, create the memory that will endure, and archive the lives that will always bear witness.
Angeletta KM Gourdine, professor, Figure Skater, Citizen of the World
Dear Next Generation of Black People,
As you are reading this letter, I hope that you are surrounded by love and thriving. I also hope that you are confident in your agency to direct your life and feel proud of the family whose legacies of resilience, resistance, and triumph created you.
When I think about Black History Month, it has often been a way to highlight famous Black people who came before us to illustrate how strong and smart we are as a people. And while all of that is true, also true is that Black History is more than a celebration in February to learn about Black inventors, scientists and entrepreneurs.
Your family history is also Black history and it’s an opportunity to celebrate those in our own families whose resilience, resistance, and survival has enabled you to be the agentic Black person you are.
So my hope for your generation is that you expand the idea of celebrating Black history and make it more micro. Our stories of survival and triumph are Black history. And knowing how to identify and celebrate and write our own narratives within our families is powerfully agentic.
As American Black people, we are not a conquered people as so many narratives have suggested. Each of us has a family narrative, one of resistance and triumph, that is worthy of celebrating from January to December at both the macro and micro level. History is a powerful tool and it’s important to know our own.
With love,
Toryah Cameron, New Orleans
Dear next generation reader,
As you know, February is designated as Black History Month. Throughout the month the contributions of African Americans are highlighted, honored, and celebrated. What got its initial start in 1926 as “Negro History Week” by noted historian and scholar Carter G. Woodson and the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History, later became Black History Month in 1970 by a group of Black educators and students at Kent State University. Woodson, the educators, and college students demonstrated great courage in seeking to define a time to document and honor African Americans considering the tense racial climate of the day.
The fact that this now longstanding celebration of race, culture and history first emanated from a scholar and then an institution of higher learning, speaks volumes of the power and place of education in our society then and now. And, hopefully, as you read this, education remains a key to shaping our destiny and improving lives.
For me, having an appreciation for history is a cornerstone of understanding the present and planning for the future. Colleges and universities like Southern University assist in fostering ideas, generating discovery, and encouraging innovation. Founded in 1880 in New Orleans and relocated in 1914 to its present location on Scott’s Bluff in Baton Rouge, Southern University is the nation’s only historically black university system with campuses in New Orleans, Shreveport, a Law Center and Agricultural Research and Extension Center. Collectively, Southern University has educated thousands of graduates and trailblazers who have gone on to make their contributions to the state of Louisiana, the nation, and the world. I feel confident in saying the University has broadly surpassed the dreams of its founders in fulfilling its threefold mission of teaching, research, and service.
As we reflect on our history, one of many takeaways seems to be a message of courage. The aforementioned courage as well as the courage it takes through our intentional daily acts to grow and transform for the betterment of all. It is my hope that the importance of teaching Black history and the commemoration continue to provide beneficial lessons for all generations to reflect on achievements and accomplishments that offer opportunities learned from the past and help coming generations become more enlightened, compassionate and inspired.
Happy Black History Month!
Robyn M. Merrick, Vice President for External Affairs and University Relations, Southern University System
Dear future generations,
Look around … the queens are among us.
There’s a saying that goes, “Behind every great man, there is a great woman.” But history has shown us that great women — Black women, in particular — have blazed trails that men like me have followed for years.
For instance, there is Maxine Crump, one of the classiest ladies I ever met. Born in Maringouin, Crump attended LSU beginning in 1964 and was the first African American woman to live in a dormitory. She then went on to become the first African American woman DJ on Baton Rouge radio, and the first African American woman news reporter on Baton Rouge television. Crump was also the first Black female news anchor in Baton Rouge. Years later, she founded the nationally-recognized nonprofit Dialogue on Race Louisiana — an organization dedicated to the elimination of racism through education, action, and transformation. When it comes to having tough, but necessary conversations about race in our community, Crump is one of the trusted people in our community who has continued to usher us toward the right side of history.
And there was the ever-so-sweet, yet determined, Sadie Roberts-Joseph. In 2001, she founded the Odell S. Williams Now and Then African-American History Museum, now known as the Baton Rouge African-American History Museum. As a persistent community activist, she founded the nonprofit organization, Community Against Drugs and Violence. Mrs. Roberts-Joseph also organized an annual Juneteenth Celebration at the museum which commemorated the emancipation of slaves in the Southern United States. Up until her untimely death in 2019, she always encouraged Black folks to love and embrace their culture and heritage. As quoted in The Advocate, Mrs. Roberts-Joseph said, "If you don't know where you come from, you don't know where you're going." True indeed.
As someone who was raised by a mother that educated young people for a living, I’ve always had a certain fondness for teachers. And one of the brightest among us is the scholarly, Dr. Jinx Coleman Broussard. Originally from Vacherie, she is the first African American to graduate with an undergraduate degree in journalism from LSU. She then went on to be the director of university relations for Dillard University in New Orleans and followed that by becoming the director of public information for the City of New Orleans as well as serving as press secretary to Mayor Sidney J. Barthelemy.
Today, Broussard is the Bart R. Swanson Endowed Memorial Professor in the Manship School of Mass Communication where she teaches public relations, strategic communications, media history and mass media theory. And she has racked up so many awards and accolades that it’s hard to keep count. But I did my Googles, so I’ll list a few: an award-winning author of the 2013 book “African American Foreign Correspondents: A History.” 2021 LSU Distinguished Faculty Award, 2021 Donald L. Shaw Senior Scholar Award by the Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communication’s (AEJMC) History Division, the LSU 2019 Rainmaker Award in the category of Senior Scholar in Arts, Humanities, Social & Behavioral Sciences, and the 2018 Scripps Howard National Journalism and Mass Communication Teacher of the Year award. Take a bow, Dr. Broussard!
Beauty and Black excellence are all around us. So, continue to give these ladies their flowers while they’re still here. And remember, Black history is American history.
Eric Dexter, Baton Rouge