While it may be Taco Tuesday for many, for my family, tonight it’s spaghetti!
If you’re trying to figure out what to fix for dinner tonight, try a "zhuzhed-up" version of a bottled spaghetti sauce and turn it into a home-cooked comfort meal.
If you’re an experienced or accomplished cook, stop reading here. This is a basic life-hack recipe that almost anyone can prepare successfully, and do it in under an hour. It's simple but tasty fare, and worthy of sharing with family or friends.
The “recipe” is about as forgiving and flexible as a recipe can be. Instructions are offered so you can make it your own. Other than the prepared and bottled sauce, you can subtract or add ingredients to make it to your family’s liking.
We prefer it with all the ingredients mentioned, but if you don’t like onions or carrots or Italian sausage, you’re good to go without any of them. In our home though, we’ve found adding the tablespoon of sugar elevates the sauce more than any of us understand.
How to improve/customize prepared spaghetti sauce
Serves 6 normal people (or four if your family loves spaghetti)
For sauce*
1-2 tablespoons olive oil
1 onion, diced
2 large carrots, diced
1 19-ounce package mild Italian sausage or 1 pound hamburger meat (or a combination thereof)
1 28-ounce bottle spaghetti sauce (We use Rao’s if we’re feeling fancy and Ragu the rest of the time — both work well.)
1 tablespoon sugar
Fresh basil
For pasta and serving
1 16-ounce package of spaghetti (can also use a different style noodle, if you prefer — we like penne pasta, especially with Italian sausage)
Freshly grated or shredded Parmesan cheese
- Sauté the diced onion and carrots in olive oil until the onion is translucent in a large, deep skillet.
- Add in the Italian sausage and/or hamburger meat. (For unknown reasons, my family typically buys Italian sausage in links and squeezes it into the skillet in little clumps which act almost as meatballs, but Italian sausage is also readily available without casings).
- Break up the sausage or hamburger meat with a wooden spoon. If using sausage, cook until it caramelizes just a bit.
- *This is when I put a large pot of salted water on a different burner.
- Add spaghetti sauce and sugar, and stir. Once the sauce has reached a simmer, lower the heat and cover with a lid. Stir occasionally.
- About 10 minutes before serving, add the spaghetti to the boiling water and cook as directed. Set a timer according to package instructions so you won’t overcook the pasta.
- About five minutes before serving, chop the fresh basil and add into sauce, stirring, while saving a leaf or two to top the finished pasta.
- When the pasta has cooked according to package instructions (don’t overcook — they are meant to be al dente), drain noodles.
- Toss in olive oil and add a tablespoon of butter.
- Place noodles on a large serving tray.
- Top with an appropriate amount of sauce and sprinkle with Parmesan.
- Add the little basil leaf to make the steaming plate of goodness even more visually appealing.
*Note: Our grad-school-aged daughter who has never been the biggest fan of vegetables, loves to make this same dish. However, she buys yellow squash or zucchini, slices and seasons it, then roasts it on a cookie sheet in the oven for about 25-30 minutes. She adds it to the sauce about five to 10 minutes before serving. It's a great way to get in more nutrition.
Salad suggestions
Easiest: If you have ripe avocados, slice two avocados and place on a pretty, long platter. Drizzle good olive oil over the avocados down the platter (about a tablespoon in total). Squeeze a fresh lemon down the platter over the avocados. Add salt and coarse ground pepper. (This simple dish is a perfect complement to the spaghetti.)
Easy: Buy a head of butter lettuce. Rub a clove of garlic all around the insides of a wooden salad bowl. Wash, drain the lettuce. Add to salad bowl. Grate a carrot into the bowl with lettuce. Thinly slice a purple onion (about a quarter of the onion). Toss lightly with Girard’s Champagne Vinaigrette (or another vinaigrette of your choosing).