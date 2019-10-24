FRIDAY
BOO AT THE ZOO: 5 p.m., Audubon Zoo, 6500 Magazine St., New Orleans. The after-hours Halloween event at the zoo includes trick-or-treating, mazes, the ghost train, mummy manor, inflatables, an extinct species scare-yard and more; for ages up to 12. Tickets $20. auduboninstitute.org.
FRIGHTENING FUN PARADE AND PARTY: 5:30 p.m., Art Klub, 1941 Arts St., New Orleans. Art Klub hosts the family-friendly party with games, music, treats and a parade through the St. Roch neighborhood. www.artklub.org.
COLUMBIA STREET BLOCK PARTY: 6:30 p.m., North Columbia Street, Covington. This free family event features classic cars displayed in historic St. John District.
SUNO BASH: 7 p.m., Hyatt Regency New Orleans, 601 Loyola Ave., New Orleans. Southern University at New Orleans Foundation celebrate the university's 60th anniversary with food and music. Tickets $106. Tickets on eventbrite.com.
BREWS AND BOOS: 10:30 p.m., Carousel Gardens Amusement Park, 7 Victory Ave., New Orleans. The event includes unlimited rides, costume contests, beer bars, snacks and tricks and treats. Tickets $30-$60. neworleanscitypark.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
"ROCKY HORROR MONSTER BALL 2000": 8 p.m., Cutting Edge Theater, 747 Robert Blvd., Slidell. The cult classic stage play gets an update. The audience is encouraged to dress in '80s Club Kid attire. Tickets $30-$35. cuttingedgetheater.com.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
"THE COLOR PURPLE": 7:30 p.m. Friday to Sunday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Mahalia Jackson Theater, 1419 Basin St., New Orleans. The Tony-winning musical version of Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel is about a young woman who writes letters to God as she struggles to overcome poverty and abuse. Tickets $49-$65. mahaliajacksontheater.com.
SATURDAY
SHIVERS: 11 a.m., Canal Place, 333 Canal St., New Orleans. There is a costume contest, trick-or-treating at participating stores, crafts, face painting, a virtual reality experience and more. Free admission. canalplacestyle.com.
SWAMP SCIENCE FESTIVAL: 11 a.m., Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve, 6588 Barataria Blvd., Marrero. Discover what frogs reveal about ecosystem health, how to track bird migrations and whether a waterway is healthy with hands-on activities, walks and discussion. Free admission. nps.gov/jela.
BOO DAT — A SPOOKTACULAR SATURDAY: Noon, The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk, 500 Port of New Orleans Place, New Orleans. There's trick-or-treating, face painting and craft stations for kids and seasonal activity stations. Free admission. riverwalkneworleans.com.
SPOOKY SCIENCE: 1 p.m., National WWII Museum, STEM Innovation Gallery, 945 Magazine St., New Orleans. Girls Innovation Studio workshop participants complete engineering feats with candy, create fake blood, use black lights to decode secret messages and make origami jumping spiders; costumes are encouraged. Free admission. nationalww2museum.org.
NIGHTMARE ON COLUMBIA: 5 p.m., Columbia Street, Covington. There are cocktails and beer samples at more than 20 businesses, as well as a costume contest and live music at Covington Trailhead. Tickets $25. gocovington.org.
MONA LISA & MOONPIE PARADE: 7 p.m., Olde Towne Slidell, Slidell. Renaissance is the theme for the walking parade in the streets of Slidell.
MOTOWN ON THE BOULEVARD: 7 p.m., Ashe Cultural Arts Center, 1712 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., New Orleans. The benefit for Ashe Cultural Arts Center features live music, and guests are encouraged to dress as their favorite Motown artist. Tickets $50-$100. ashecac.org.
A HAUNTING AFFAIR: 8 p.m., New Orleans Opera Guild Home, 2504 Prytania St., New Orleans. The Women's Guild of the New Orleans Opera Association is a costume or black-tie event with food, beverages and live music. Tickets $125-$275. neworleansopera.org.
ANNE RICE VAMPIRE BALL: 8 p.m., The Elms Mansion, 3029 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans. The Vampire Lestat Fan Club Blood Communion masquerade party includes a costume contest, a silent auction to benefit Save Our Cemeteries, a bazaar bizarre, entertainment and food. Tickets $225. arvlfc.com.
ABOVE THE GRAVE HALLOWEEN: 9 p.m., NOPSI Hotel, New Orleans, 317 Baronne St., New Orleans. NOPSI Hotel's Above the Grid rooftop pool and bar welcomes ghosts and ghouls for a Halloween party with drinks, dancing and a costume contest. Free admission. nopsihotel.com.
SUNDAY
CREOLE ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION: 5:30 p.m., Autocrat Social & Pleasure Club, 1725 St. Bernard Ave., New Orleans. The Louisiana Creole Research Association marks 15 years with music, hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar. Admission $10-$15. lacreole.org.
ONGOING
BROADWAY@NOCCA RETURNS: Superstars Audra McDonald, Beth Leavel, Liz Callaway, Seth Rudetsky, Bryan Batt and Will Swenson of the New York stage headline the eighth season of Mark Cortale's acclaimed concert series in New Orleans, hosted by Seth Rudetsky. For tickets and information, please visit BroadwayNOLA.com or call (800) 838-3006.
NEW ORLEANS NIGHTMARE: 7 p.m., 319 Butterworth St., Jefferson. The Halloween horror experience with Clown, Rise of the Dead, Darkest Dreams plus phobia sensory overload and mini escape games. Selected days through Nov. 2. $20-$30. neworleansnightmare.com.
THE MORTUARY: 7 p.m., Mortuary Haunted House, 4800 Canal St., New Orleans. The haunted house, in a former mortuary, is themed “Scream No More: The Cult of 13,” and visitors will dodge ghostly serial killers and other monsters while wearing the protective Ivory Masks of Ether to see the ghosts and for protection; there are also escape rooms. Various dates through Nov. 2. $30. themortuary.net.
SCREAM ISLAND: 6 p.m., Scouts Island, 1034 Harrison Ave., New Orleans. Immersive Halloween festival experience with music, food, carnival rides, a Kid Zone and horror haunts. Fridays to Sundays through Nov. 2. $20-$79. scoutislandscreampark.com.
SPOOK FEST 2019: 6 p.m., Clearview Center, 4436 Veterans Memorial Blvd., New Orleans. The Haynes Academy drama department will be hosting a haunted house it the Clearview Rooms with four themed, family-friendly experiences: an “It”-inspired sewer scene, a haunted doll room, a spider den and a dinosaur adventure reminiscent of Jurassic Park. Through Oct. 31. $5. clearviewcenter.com.
Compiled by Marchaund Jones