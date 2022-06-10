Baton Rouge Gallery center for contemporary art, 1515 Dalrymple Drive, is featuring artwork by artists members Mary Ann Caffery, Rob Lamb Carpenter, Theresa Herrera and Brian Kelly through Thursday, June 30.
The gallery is open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free.
Caffery has been working in the realms of photography and digital composites for a number of years. Originally trained in the fields of stained glass and painting, her love of light and color are the guiding forces that drive her interest in her current series of images that focus on aquatic birds local to our area.
In her exhibit, "The Awakening," Caffery travels out, just before sunrise, into the waterways to capture these animals in that liminal space between night and day. The metaphor of leaving the dark and stepping into light carries a heavy meaning for the artist, as she reflects on her experience moving from a time of unknowns, and the early years of the pandemic, and into a more positive and hopeful place.
Carpenter likes to make marks on a page. This is at the heart of his studio practice and his exhibit, "Paths of Moving Points."
Carpenter treats his heavily layered drawings as a form of meditation. He can get lost in the swoops, swirls, and squiggles the way a child might lose themselves in the details of creating a prized sandcastle.
“'Paths of Moving Points' is the title I chose years ago when this series of drawings started, because it is the textbook definition of this key element of art and these drawings rely heavily on that element," he said. "A line can be used to visually create a shape, suggest texture and simulate value.”
Herrera is a visual artist whose work is influenced by her faith, her lineage and her own personal journey through life. Painting for her is an act of contemplation, a time to focus in on the divine and the challenging moments.
In her exhibit, "Pictoral Contemplation," she anchors her imagery with such repeating symbols as labyrinths, shields, and vessels. Each of these icons have specific meaning that informs the viewer, in an abstracted way, what the content of the work is about.
The past few years have been difficult for Herrera. Multiple severe weather events, tangled with the death of her husband sent her creative life in a blur.
On New Year’s Eve, 2021, she set out her brushes and paints and let go of the strife she’d experienced in the past year, and opened herself up to allow her artwork to lead her to peace again.
Brian Kelly’s artwork is an amalgamation of memory and process. When it comes to Kelly’s artistic practice, he is fully connected to the printmaking studio in a way that defines who he is as a person.
In his exhibit, "Migrations," Kelly combines scenes from his past and present to form his layered and often highly abstracted images. He begins each piece with an open mind, and little initial planning. This kind of loose approach gives the work room to grow and build itself around Kelly’s initial ideas.
“When I look down on a sheet of paper, or a freshly ground stone, I know there is a yet-to-be discovered image within the surface," he said. "When a work begins, I have no specific agenda, just an attitude of energy, personal memories, and a love for just pure drawing."
Kelly is a professor of printmaking, coordinator of Marais Press and holds the UL Lafayette Coca-Cola/BORSF Endowed Professorship in Art in the Department of Visual Arts at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
For more information, call (225) 383-1470 or visit batonrougegallery.org.