FRIDAY
DOWNTOWN ALIVE! PRESENTS LANE MACK & THE BALLADEERS: 5 p.m., Parc International, 200 Garfield St., Lafayette.
FATHER DAUGHTER DANCE: 6:30 p.m., City Club at River Ranch, 1100 Camellia Blvd., Lafayette. Enjoy an enchanting evening complete with DJ music, dancing, buffet, photo booth and rose presentation from dads to their daughter(s). Formal attire. $35 per member age 12 ($85 nonmembers) or older and $25 for members ages 11 and younger ($75 nonmembers). (337) 216-6677.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
"TAKE DOWN THE LETTERS: A PLAY": 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Cité des Arts, 109 Vine St., Lafayette. In this dramatic comedy, three women representing three generations explore relationships, love, death, independence and how to live a creative life. citedesarts.org.
SATURDAY
"CREOLE RENDEZVOUS": 10 a.m., Heymann Park Center, 1500 S. Orange St., Lafayette. The event will offer Creole zydeco music, mini trailride, farmer's market, art and crafts, plenty of food and demonstrations of crocheting and quilting. Free. Hear the sounds of Wayne and Leon Chavis and The Zydeco Flames.
BATTLE OF THE SALONS 2018: 7 p.m., Le Pavillon at Parc Lafayette, 1913 Kaliste Saloom Road, Lafayette. Acadiana's largest hair competition benefiting Healing 4 Heroes. This year's theme is Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Cocktail or costume attire (go as your favorite rock star!) Tickets range from $25-$75. eventbrite.com.
MONDAY
SCREENING — "HOT TO TROT": 7:30 p.m., Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. A deep-dive look inside the fascinating but little-known world of same-sex competitive ballroom dance. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
WEDNESDAY
LAFAYETTE COMEDY'S THE WURST OPEN-MIC: 8 p.m., The Wurst Biergarten, 537 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Weekly open-mic comedy night headlined by Ken Edwards and hosted by Maggie Shipley and Vaughan Veillon. $3; free for comedians. facebook.com/lafayettecomedy.
THURSDAY
WAYNE TOUPS & ROYAL BLUGAROU UNPLUGS ZYDECAJUN: 7:30 p.m., Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
ONGOING
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. Featuring the exhibits "Shelf Life," through Nov. 10; "Gwendolyn Alexis Richard: Sisters of Flora," through Oct. 13; "Chris Pavlik: The Last Hundred Years and Other Ghost Stories," through Sept. 22; and Quilters Guild Acadienne. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for children 12 months and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. Featuring "A. Hays Town and the Architectural Image of Louisiana" through Dec. 29; and "Salvador Dali's Stairway to Heaven" through Jan. 18. Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours (tours are hourly, final tour starts at 4 p.m.), museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. lastateparks.com.
