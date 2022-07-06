"50 Things to Bake Before You Die" by Allyson Reedy, Ullyses Press
How could you resist opening a book titled "50 Things to Bake Before You Die?" About as much as you could hold yourself back from that luscious Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting (page 71) when you finish making it.
Described as a "dessert-obsessed food writer and restaurant critic," Allyson Reedy readily admits she's just one of us — no fancy culinary degrees, no James Beard wins on her résumé.
"This book is designed for baking mortals like myself. I cannot make a perfectly crimped pie crust, and my cakes don't look like works of art, or even works of a third grader," Reedy writes.
" … The point of this book, though, isn't to make the most beautiful lemon layer cake but to make the tastiest, and that should be accessible to all levels of bakers."
Reedy has gathered these 50 recipes "from the greatest bakers and celebrity chefs to small-town cafe owners and fancy restaurateurs." Some of those culinary famous are included in the book's subtitle: "The World's Best Cakes, Pies, Brownies, Cookies and More From Your Favorite Bakers, Including Christina Tosi, Joanne Chang, and Dominique Ansel."
The book, with an enticing full-color photo on the page opposite each recipe, is divided into five sections: Cookies, Cakes, Pies & Tarts, Things You Eat With Your Hands, and Things You Probably Shouldn't Eat With Your Hands.
Flipping through "50 Things," one treat looks more tempting than the last. So how to whittle it down to a couple of recipes to share?
Serendipitously, Thursday is World Chocolate Day, and what better way to celebrate than whipping up a cocoa-containing creation?
Good luck with these two cookie and cake recipes, and remember, it doesn't have to look pretty, just taste delicious.
Oatmeal Chocolate Toffee Shortbread Cookies
Makes 36 (4-inch) cookies or 72 (2-inch) cookies. Recipe is by Clyde Greenhouse, owner of Kessler Baking Studio, Dallas.
1 cup rolled oats
2 cups granulated sugar
2 cups (4 sticks) unsalted butter, room temperature
1 large egg
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
3¾ cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 cup mini semisweet chocolate chips
½ cup toffee bits
1. In a food processor, grind rolled oats to a mealy consistency.
2. Cream sugar and butter in a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment on medium speed. Use spatula to scrape down the bowl as needed and continue mixing until there are no visible butter pieces. Add egg and vanilla extract and mix until completely incorporated. Scrape down the bowl as needed.
3. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, ground oats and salt. With mixer on low speed, add dry ingredients to butter mixture in thirds and mix until crumbly in texture. Add semisweet chocolate chips and toffee bits and mix until dough comes away from the bowl and begins to cling to the paddle.
4. Turn dough out onto plastic wrap and form into a disk. Chill wrapped dough for at least 4 hours, or overnight for best results.
5. The next day, cut disk into wedges. Using a rolling pin and on a smooth, lightly floured surface, roll dough out to ¼-inch thickness and cut into desired shape. Place cut-outs onto a parchment-lined baking sheet and refrigerate for at least 10 minutes while preheating the oven to 350 F. Bake 4-inch cookies 16 to 18 minutes, or 2-inch cookies 12 to 14 minutes, until edges are lightly browned.
Chocolate Pound Cake with Caramel Icing
Makes one cake. Recipe is by Jocelyn Delk Adams, baking blogger (Grandbaby Cakes).
For the pound cake:
¼ cup semisweet chocolate chips
1½ cups (3 sticks) unsalted butter, room temperature
2¾ cups granulated sugar
5 large eggs, room temperature
2¼ cups sifted all-purpose flour
¾ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
½ teaspoon instant coffee powder
½ teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
1⅓ cups buttermilk, room temperature
1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract
For the caramel icing:
6 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 (12-ounce) can evaporated milk
1 cup granulated sugar
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
pinch of salt
1. Preheat the oven to 325 F. Liberally grease a 12-cup Bundt pan with the nonstick method of your choice.
2. Pour the chocolate chips into a medium microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on high for 15 seconds at a time, stirring after each heating interval, until the chocolate is completely melted. Allow the chocolate to cool down.
3. In the bowl of your stand mixer fitted with the paddle or whisk attachment, beat the butter for 2 minutes on high speed. Slowly add the granulated sugar. Cream together for an additional 5 minutes, until very pale yellow and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, combining well after each addition and scraping down the sides and bottom of the bowl as needed.
4. Turn your mixer down to its lowest speed and slowly add the flour in 2 batches until just combined. Be careful not to overbeat. Add the cocoa powder, coffee powder, baking powder and salt. Lastly, add the melted chocolate, buttermilk and vanilla extract. Make sure the chocolate has cooled somewhat before adding so as to not curdle the buttermilk. Scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl and mix the batter until just combined. Be careful to not overmix.
5. Pour the batter into the prepared pan and bake for 70 to 80 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Check frequently to ensure you do not overbake this cake.
6. Let the cake cool in the pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes, then invert onto a serving plate. Let cool to room temperature. Lightly cover the cake with foil or plastic wrap so it does not dry out.
7. For the caramel icing, add butter, evaporated milk, and sugar to a saucepan over medium-low heat until everything has melted together.
8. Leave over medium to low heat, stirring consistently, for about 45 minutes to 1 hour. Watch the entire time to make sure it does not burn until thickened and caramel has darkened to a beautiful golden brown. It should also thickly coat the back of a spoon to ensure thickness.
9. Remove from heat and add in vanilla extract and salt. Cool for about 15 to 20 minutes to allow it to thicken somewhat before icing the cake. Carefully pour over the top of the completely room-temperature cake, let set, then serve.