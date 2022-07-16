I had the most beautiful rose bush. She was so beautiful, I gave her a human pronoun instead of just “it.” She was a climbing deep purple and white rose who covered our aging fence.
I bought her years ago from our local Dauzart’s Nursery and took a cutting to transfer her to our then-new home when we moved more than 15 years ago. Since she’s so hardy, she “took” and had spread to at least 10 feet across the fence. In fact, she was the only reason the half-rotten, hurricane-attacked fence was standing. When we recently built our new fence, my rose bush became the victim of post digging and concrete. She was demolished.
Over the years, I had taken cuttings and established small bushes for several friends and family members. I told them to find a mostly sunny spot and to be sure to find something for her to climb. She’s not needy and actually prefers to be left alone to her own survival tactics. Every spring, people send pictures showing me how much their roses have grown with strikingly beautiful and profuse blooms. I suppose their roses could be considered her children and grandchildren.
Roses are not the only beauty in my world. I also have the most beautiful mother. She is a centurion, looking forward to her 101st birthday in September. She has also proven her hardiness and is an inspiration to everyone who knows or meets her.
One day, she philosophically asked, “I wonder why I’m still here?” I told her it was because she was still teaching us. She asked me what I thought she was teaching, and I answered, “How to survive!”
She’s lived through the Depression, two World Wars, multiple other wars, 19 different presidents, eight Popes, a pandemic, raising four kids, losing her husband and countless numbers of friends and family, enjoying grandchildren and great-grandchildren, following every football and baseball game played by her alma mater LSU, watching technology put a man on the moon, and discovering the power or disadvantages of the internet. She has seen and gone through so much with grace and Southern charm.
The other day, I walked outside and was greeted by a beautiful sight. My rose bush had resurrected. Now, several weeks later, she is thriving. She’s at least 4 feet tall and is spreading across our new fence with gusto.
A proper name for my rose came to me at that moment. I’ll name her Pigeon, which is the nickname my mother has carried since she was an infant because it was said she cooed like a pigeon. There is no more fitting name for a beautiful, Southern lady who is a survivor. The name fits them both.
