How do you manage caregiving when both parents have Alzheimer’s disease?
Caring for any family member with Alzheimer’s disease is difficult. Caring for both parents with the disease doubles the caregiving and is extremely challenging, especially if there is just a sole (offspring) caregiver.
When both parents have Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias, it naturally affects their partnered relationship. Just the daily necessities of living and caring for their home get complicated. Oftentimes, the pair who once took such loving care of each other are now struggling to get along, and as tensions rise between the two, so do the stress levels. The responsibilities of managing their activities of daily living along with mediating the tensions that arise become more than a full-time job.
As Alzheimer’s affects every person uniquely, you may find your parents in different stages of the progression of the disease. Behavioral expressions run the gamut with each one of them, releasing all kinds of emotions like frustration, anger, anxiety and fear. Endeavor to keep their familiar structured routine as much as possible, as this will make them more comfortable. Try to delve into the abilities that still remain in each parent and allow those strengths to assist in caregiving. For instance, perhaps Mom can still prepare a sandwich for lunch and Dad can help with cleanup afterward. Enlist and empower both of them accordingly with their remaining skills and strengths so that caregiving becomes a true triad partnership, i.e., your parents and you. Plan activities for both of them to enjoy, ones which they have always loved doing together.
When both sets of parents have Alzheimer’s, the caregiver needs to enlist help from others and form a solid support network. Review all the resources in the area. Is there a day program which would suit the needs of your parents? Are they able to participate in activities at a senior care center and/or are they eligible for the Meals on Wheels program? What opportunities are there in the community to give them chances for engagement and mental stimulation? Is there a respite center nearby that could afford you, the caregiver, some time for rest and self-care while providing services to your parents? Is it time to consider long-term care for one or for both of them?
Caregiving for both parents is emotionally and physically exhausting, so caregivers need that support network in which they can release their feelings and frustrations to a group of understanding and empathetic individuals who are going through, or who have been through, a similar Alzheimer’s journey. It is most important for you to keep yourself healthy to insure fulfilling your desire to care for your parents.
Most of all, be mindful of all the moments you experience with your parents. Things may feel different, but there will be times along the way when you can create new memories with them together. Your parents will always be your parents, and inside both of them are individuals who love you and that is something, not even when the memories fade, that can ever be taken away.