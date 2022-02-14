The bald eagle is something to celebrate in south Louisiana.
A powerful national emblem of the U.S., this is peak time for eagle nesting and breeding and a great time to view them and their broods before landscapes become too green again.
For more than a decade, the Cajun Coast Visitors and Convention Bureau has hosted the annual Eagle Expo in Morgan City. This year, the event takes place Thursday to Saturday and offers boat tours into various waterways to view eagles, a raptor show, and presentations on the bald eagle and other flora, fauna, and the culture of the area by wildlife professionals and photographers.
Rob Dobbs, the nongame ornithologist with Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, has helped lead boat tours during the expo.
“There are plenty of great photo opportunities during the festival. It’s a great event for all ages,” Dobbs said.
There have been more than 300 active eagle nest sightings in the Atchafalaya Basin area, the largest overflow swamp in the United States. The basin's marshlands along the coast serve as a perfect haven for raptors, waterfowl and songbirds.
According to Dobbs, bald eagles are not usually in Louisiana year-round, but come to the state to breed and nest. They usually arrive in late fall from Canada, stay until their chicks hatch and fledge, then head north again in April and May.
“We have a few who do hang around here in the summer, but that number is relatively low,” he said.
Bald eagles were one of many species that were endangered in the 1970s, decimated by DDT poisoning and other threats. With protection, the species is now widespread again.
“The bald eagle is a great example of how public will, combined with government resources, can save a threatened species,” Dobbs said.
Bald eagles aren’t literally bald — their heads have white plumage that contrasts with their dark body feathers, giving them a “bald” look. Most young bald eagles have brown heads. For the first four or five years of their lives, they move through various plumage patterns, and have white bellies in their second year.
As majestic as they look, a bald eagle emits a rather wimpy sound, like a high-pitched giggle or a weak scream. The fierce call we associate with them is usually the sound of a red-tailed hawk that has been dubbed for purposes of television.
Bald eagles can catch fish in their claws but have perfected the art of stealing fish from other birds like ospreys, chasing them down until they drop their prey. Bald eagles will also snack on gulls, ducks, rabbits, crabs and amphibians. Like vultures, they feast on other dead or decaying animals, which is why so many are struck by cars in Louisiana. The eagles tend to pair up for life and share parenting duties. The male and female take turns incubating the eggs and they both feed their young. These partnerships are impressive, as bald eagles can survive for decades.
These eagles have enormous nests, usually high in treetops. The male and female build the nest together using a framework of sticks lined with softer materials, such as grass and feathers. If the nest survives well during the breeding season, they’ll keep using it year after year, every so often adding or “renovating” with new material. On average, a bald eagle nest will be 2 to 4 feet deep and 4 to 5 feet wide. Females take the lead in arranging the nesting matter and they spend longer incubating the eggs, so nature may have given her the larger size to protect the nest from predators.
If you are trying to identify an eagle in flight and distinguish them from a vulture flying overhead, bald eagles usually soar with their wings almost flat. Vultures and some hawks hold their wings in a shallow V-shape, called a dihedral.
The success of the bald eagle is one for all of us to share for as they thrive, so does the ecosystem where they live.
This information is presented in conjunction with the Louisiana Master Naturalists of Greater Baton Rouge, which seeks to advance awareness, understanding and stewardship of the natural environment. For more information, email, info@lmngbr.org.
17th Annual Eagle Expo
Thursday to Saturday
Morgan City
THURSDAY: Free Wings to Soar presentation at 6 p.m. at the Patterson Civic Center.
FRIDAY: Two boat tours available to view the American Bald Eagle.
Registration required; call (985) 380-8224 or visit cajuncoast.com.