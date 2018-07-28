Whenever I pass an old shack on a river, I am reminded of my aunt's seafood shed on the Vermilion River in Abbeville.
It teetered on the river's bank in the mid-1950s, located behind the Texaco station. "Abbeville Seafood" was nailed carelessly in front, and it held about 10 people standing around a rickety table in the center. Beer signs were tacked to the walls.
It was dark inside except for one window. The door was always open near the fan.
There was a stand-up desk for my aunt, who wore blue jeans and ordered men around. Papers were always scattered over her desk.
People showed up each Wednesday or Saturday morning after having coffee or beer at Ben's Bar next door. They came inside the shed to head shrimp brought by boats from Vermilion Bay. A wooden pole staked the boat's rope to the bank, and two board planks anchored it.
Deckhands smiled with a few missing teeth. They were short, hardened men who wore blue caps cocked to one side and smelled of caked blood and shrimp juice.
At the table, women wore colorfully flowered aprons. Some workers were missing a finger or two.
Crates of iced shrimp were dumped in front of them. Everyone chatted in a strange language. The workers took several shrimp inside their large hands and clamped three or four fingers together, releasing the shrimps' heads from their bodies. With each forceful snap of hand, the workers added to a bucket, that, when filled, earned them 35 cents. A morning's pay could match a day's pay for a handyman or for cleaning someone's home.
My cousin and I would sit on a high stool to watch the action and attempt to mimic the skill of the workers. Though diligent, we could only fill one bucket. Our 35 cents went to Frank's Theatre down the street so we could catch a Lash LaRue or Gene Autry movie, which only costs 15 cents each, with a nickel going for popcorn.
We'd show up back at the shed about the time the workers were signing their names or an X to my aunt's papers. The headless shrimp had to be taken to a seafood plant 20 miles away before they spoiled. It was always fun sitting in the back of her red truck, cooled by iced crates and hair blowing in the wind.
Such days were routine before returning to the city for school. With time, we grew too good to head shrimp or ride in the back of an old truck.
Once in a while on family visits, I'd catch a glimpse of the old shed, boards missing and feral cats living underneath. Finally, the shed leaned to one side, then the other, until it slid into the bayou.
It had served its purpose to give a few souls a little pin money and exotic memories.
— Pellerin lives in New Orleans
