“All I want for Christmas is my two front teeth …”
So goes the holiday ditty made popular by Spike Jones decades ago. But today’s Christmas wish lists aren’t so simple. In fact, they can be quite extensive. In an effort to get the most bang for the buck, The Advocate checked with several agencies that specifically deal with children to see what was on their Christmas lists. If you’re looking to play Santa and spread lots of holiday cheer in the true spirit of Christmas, this list gives you lots of ideas.
The demand for services at the Baton Rouge Children’s Advocacy Center has grown so much — more than 600 new cases of childhood trauma each year — that the center had to purchase a second “home.” It will provide for a separate and larger space for therapy, and space to train community providers and partners in understanding trauma in childhood. So, topping Executive Director Toni Bankston’s Christmas list are donations to allow for the renovation of that new space to make it “safe, child-friendly and suitable for therapy services.
“We would also ask Santa to equip one of the spaces in our center to make it suitable for pediatric medical exams. This would allow victims to be examined in a comfortable space and, in many cases, avoid an unnecessary trip to the emergency room," she says.
Food to feed hungry children in our area is at the top of the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank’s wish list. While any food item is greatly appreciated, Executive Director Mike Manning, his staff and volunteers specifically would like donations of proteins, such as peanut butter and canned meat and tuna.
“Compete meals are also very good,” says Manning. “No child should have to go to bed hungry, especially during the holidays.”
Capital Area CASA, short for Court Appointed Special Advocates, serves as a kind of clearinghouse for donations of toys and gifts for abused children in foster care.
“It’s a stretch of our mission, but it’s a fun project, and we’re happy to make sure foster children and youth aren’t forgotten when it’s time to open presents Christmas morning,” Executive Director Liz Betz says.
What CASA wants for Christmas is much-needed funds to allow it to carry out its mission, which is to advocate for abused and neglected children as they make their way through the legal system.
“Every child deserves a forever family,” Betz says.
The McMains Children’s Development Center is in dire need of an upgrade and expansion for its playground, constructed in 2001. According to Executive Director Anne Hindrichs, play is an integral part of learning and development for all kids, but especially for those special needs children served by the center.
“Not only is the playground a nice place for the families who come to the center to have a safe and accessible place to play and explore, but also the therapists use the playground for ongoing therapy,” Hindrichs says.
Can’t fund an entire playground? No problem. You can help the McMains Center secure the 10 iPad Pros desperately needed for working with the children in speech therapy, occupational therapy, physical therapy and social work groups such as social skills.
Prevent Child Abuse Louisiana, better known as PCAL, is looking for bridge builders — not the kind that cross rivers, but the kind willing to go “upstream” with PCAL and work to prevent child abuse before it happens.
“Over 11,000 Louisiana kids were validated as victims last year and almost 50 percent of them aren’t even old enough for kindergarten,” says Executive Director Amanda Brunson. “We aren’t going to ‘fix’ that with intervention and treatment. We have to go further upstream and keep them safe from the start.”
If you’re not into swimming, you can help PCAL purchase a much-needed copy machine.
“It sounds so simple but they’re incredibly expensive and ours, while paid for, is terrible. It would improve our functionality and lower printing costs, enabling us to more effectively run our programs and public awareness efforts.”
Knock Knock! Who’s there? More than 2,000 visitors, that’s who. That’s the number of kiddos and accompanying adults who took advantage of the Knock Knock Children’s Museum's first free museum day. And the powers that be want to expand the program and offer more free days in the coming year.
“Sponsoring a free day at Knock Knock brings the power of play to families across the nine-parish Capital Region,” says Marketing Director Erin Reynaud. “Giving children the opportunity to learn is a powerful gift.”
Memories are what make each childhood magical and many of the children served through the programs of the Greater Baton Rouge Volunteers of America don’t have many happy ones. To put a smile on a young face, VOA Vice President and Chief Communications Officer Allison Traxler says gift cards to local restaurants, the movies, to go bowling or go to the ice cream shop are sure bets.
“Children served through our foster program are always in need of new shoes and clothing. Walmart or Target gift cards in any amount are perfect and so appreciated,” Traxler says. “Many people will get gift cards this Christmas and stuff them away in a drawer. Instead, share them with VOA and help make a magical memory for children right here in this community.”
Want something more personal? The VOA’s Hope Under the Tree program allows Santas to adopt a child or family for this holiday season.
Officials with Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital are literally counting the days before the state-of-the-art facility opens its doors in October 2019. Scott Wester, CEO of Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, has an inspiring wish that can only come true with the community’s generosity.
“Our Christmas wish this year is that the freestanding children’s hospital will serve as a hub of hope and healing, a beacon for our statewide pediatric clinical network, that along with pediatric specialists across the state, will make the very best care more accessible to more children than ever before.”