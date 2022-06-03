The United Methodist Foundation of Louisiana Board of Trustees elected a new Chair of the Board and two new board members at its annual meeting last month.
Current Board Chairperson Omer Davis installed the Rev. Michi Head as the new chairperson, and the reverends John Robert Black and Jo Ann Cooper were elected to the board. They will begin their new terms June 1.
Graduation and student recognition program
St. John Baptist Church, 820 New Rafe Mayer Road, will hold its graduation and student recognition program at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 4.
Guest speaker will be the Rev. John Sanders, of Second Baptist Church in Wilson.
For additional information contact Bernice K. Ruth at 225-774-1468.
Summer Camp Openings
Gloryland Baptist Church, 6745 Greenwell Springs Road, is holding a summer enrichment program for children in Pre-K to 8th Grade.
The camp starts on June 6 for 8 weeks. Limited class size. First come, first serve basis. Contact the church office at 225-928-0436.