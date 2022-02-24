“Something in society dies every time a bookstore closes.” That’s how New Orleans political analyst Ron Faucheux responded to one of my social media posts about the news that Cottonwood Books, Baton Rouge’s oldest surviving independent bookstore, is slated to close soon.
Faucheux is surely right, which is why readers across south Louisiana should support independent bookstores throughout the region that are still left. Luckily, from Acadiana to New Orleans, quite a few shops still endure.
I came to know Cottonwood Books in 1986, when I moved to Baton Rouge for my first newspaper job. Fresh from college, I thought my education was over, but life quickly reminded me how little I still knew. An important part of my education continued in bookshops like Cottonwood.
Cottonwood’s mix of new books and old ones helped remind me of a time before my own. One of the occupational hazards of journalism is that it can endlessly focus reporters on the present, a world view that’s ultimately limiting. Among the tattered volumes of Cottonwood’s back shelves, I connected with writers from long ago who pointed me toward a longer horizon. They helped me remember that the present worries of the news cycle, however gripping, are part of a much bigger story. It’s a basic truth that, even today, I often forget.
During a recent goodbye visit to Cottonwood, I picked up a copy of “Patriotic Grace,” Peggy Noonan’s 2008 book about how the country can heal its divisions. One way to remind ourselves what we have common are the so-called “third places” — spots beyond our homes and workplaces where we can gather and share experiences regardless of our personal beliefs. Bookstores are such a third place, and we’re diminished when they’re no longer around.
When I last visited Cottonwood, I met a 92-year-old former actress who regaled me with memories of meeting Clark Gable. “I could stay here all day — as long as someone brought me lunch,” she told no one in particular as she scanned the shelves. I wouldn’t have met this remarkable woman if I had shopped online.
Although I enjoy the convenience of shopping from my laptop, there are other good reasons to patronize brick-and-mortar bookstores.
Independent bookstores help cultivate independent thought, something that seems in especially short supply these days. Independent bookstores also have a long tradition of supporting local authors, which I learned firsthand after my own book was published. Anyone who’s proud of Louisiana culture should support the area bookstores that help sustain it.
While online sellers use algorithms to steer you toward books like the ones you’ve bought before, browsing in a physical bookstore exposes you to many other kinds of reading you might not have considered. This kind of serendipity is one of a bookstore’s greatest joys.
I’m grateful to Cottonwood's Danny Plaisance and other booksellers for making that possible. We should support the ones who are still around.