To those who know them, 16-year-old Jamone Williams and 15-year-old Ryan Smith have long been heroes.
Williams helps the homeless, volunteers at the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank and pitches in with the upkeep of historic Sweet Olive Cemetery. He also cuts the grass for those who can't.
Smith, a leukemia survivor, visits with and reads to youngsters who are sick, many of them facing cancer.
Now everyone else will get to know the two students at Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School when they are among the eight honored as Louisiana Young Heroes by Louisiana Public Broadcasting and the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge at the 24th annual event April 15 at the Hilton Capitol Center.
Their fellow Young Heroes are Cade Canepa, of Watson, a senior at Live Oak High School; Nalon Soileau, of Zachary, a 10th grader at University High School; Deondrais Boxley, of Vidalia, an 11th grader at Vidalia High School; William Gaspard, of Moreauville, a senior at Louisiana School for the Agricultural Sciences; Arianna Hannum, of Metairie, a senior at the Academy of Sacred Heart; and Sydney Lewis, of Pineville, a senior at Rapides High School.
The award recognizes exceptional young people between seventh and 12 grade who excel in academics, give significantly of themselves through public service, overcome adversity or inspire others through their deeds and strength of character. The honorees receive $1,000 tuition assistance grants and other special honors.
Williams, son of Takeshia Dixon and Jamone Williams Sr., credits his grandmother, Juanita Kleinpeter, for opening his eyes and heart to those less fortunate.
“I would ride around with her and see poverty, and I wanted to help,” said the high school junior. “I want to help and build up those who are struggling. I want them to know that just because it’s bad now, that doesn’t mean it won’t get better. ... If you pray and try your hardest, good things will come.”
Growing up surrounded by violence, homelessness and overwhelming poverty, Williams said he recognized the efforts of his grandmother and mother to better the family’s situation.
Through school service projects, he helps the homeless, volunteers at the food bank and helps with the cemetery upkeep. And, sometimes, he'll mow.
“I haven’t done too much of that lately," he said. "It’s been raining so much.”
Last year, Williams was named Cristo Rey’s Religion Student of the Year. He was nominated for the Young Heroes award by his religion teacher, Alainna Matens.
“Jamone is the kind of young man who restores one's faith in humanity through acts of service big and small,” said Matens. “He is proof that greatness rises not out of privilege or ease, but rather from overcoming obstacles and learning to face adversity with strength and poise.
"Jamone’s a Young Hero," she added, "because he daily exhibits the kind of integrity, compassion and commitment to excellence we, as a society, need to shape the future of Baton Rouge and the world around us.”
To his fellow students, Williams is a mentor, tutor and academic coach. He's also an outstanding student, basketball and baseball player. And, through the school's work-study program, he's been employed at Lamar Advertising for three years.
Smith, son of Valencia and Vincent Smith, knows what it's like to overcome adversity.
Diagnosed with leukemia at 5, he faced an uphill battle to regain what he lost both physically and academically. Due to his chemotherapy, he struggled to read.
“I had to repeat the third grade,” he said.
Back on track, the high school freshman, who works at Vivid Ink, started a program he calls "Reading with Ryan," where he visits and reads to children in local hospitals.
A member of the Cristo Rey junior varsity basketball team, he said he likes to read books about sports and those that are funny.
“It’s very rewarding,” said Smith. “I read to kids with cancer. ... I don’t want them to worry about cancer but about living life everyday. I want to put a smile on their faces.”
In addition to reading, he lends them an ear, a chance to talk to someone who has been through it.
“My own father went through these experiences when I was in high school, and I recalled vividly the pain and difficulty that cancer treatment can put someone through,” said his nominator Mark Becker, who serves as chaplain at Cristo Rey. “Ryan regularly volunteers to undergo rigorous testing at St. Jude's Children's Hospital in the hopes they can learn what it was about him that helped him beat his cancer, and how those results can be replicated for other children.
“For him to have survived this and become the young man he is today is remarkable and deserves recognition,” Becker said. “Ryan has impressed me with the way he has turned his history of struggle into a story of survival and joy.”