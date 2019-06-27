FRIDAY
JULEPS IN JUNE: 6 p.m., 1032 Valmont St., New Orleans. The benefit for One Book One New Orleans has cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, entertainment and a hat competition honoring photographers Keith Calhoun and Chandra McCormick. $75-$100. www.onebookonenola.org.
COLUMBIA STREET BLOCK PARTY: 6:30 p.m., North Columbia Street, Covington. This free family event features classic cars displayed in the historic St. John District as well as live and DJ music in many entertainment venues.
DEPENDENCE DAY GALA: 8 p.m., Generations Hall, 310 Andrew Higgins Blvd., New Orleans. Fundraiser for the Split Second Foundation includes music, food, a silent auction and more. $75-$150. www.splitsecondfoundation.org.
MOVIE NIGHT AT THE TRAILHEAD: 8 p.m., Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St., Mandeville. "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" will be the featured flick at the monthly summer series. Concessions are available. www.cityofmandeville.com. Free admission.
SATURDAY
LIGHT UP THE LAKE: 10 a.m., Mandeville Lakefront, Between Coffee and Carroll streets. The annual Mandeville Independence Day Celebration starts with picnics, live music, a military tribute, a food court and fireworks at dusk. (Rain date is June 30).
KIDS CANTEEN: 10:30 a.m., National WWII Museum, BB's Stage Door Canteen, 945 Magazine St., New Orleans. Families with kids aged 5 to 13 participate in a hands-on craft and watch the kid-friendly, WWII-themed movie "Bedknobs and Broomsticks." $7, free for children.
SLIDELL HERITAGE FESTIVAL: 4 p.m., Heritage Park, 1701 Bayou Lane, Slidell. Music, food, art displays, games, a children's area and fireworks are part of the family-friendly celebrations. Fireworks start at 9 p.m. www.slidellheritagefest.org.
"DADDY'S BOYS": 6 p.m., Southern University of New Orleans, Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences Auditorium, 6400 Press Drive. Garrett Davis' musical is about a widowed father and his sons, who come together when faced with a prostate cancer diagnosis. Presented by the Prostate Health Education Network. www.daddysboys.org.
CHERRY-OKE KARAOKE PARTY: 8 p.m., Gasa Gasa, 4920 Freret St., New Orleans. The NOLA Cherry Bombs host an annual fundraiser for Operation Restoration, with dance performances, karaoke competitions, a raffle and the group's signature Jell-O shots. $10. www.facebook.com/NOLAcherrybombs.
MONDAY-WEDNESDAY
BLACK TECH NOLA: Ace Hotel, 600 Carondelet St., New Orleans. Diversity and inclusion representatives share best practices involving shifting culture, investing in startups and creating pathways into tech. www.blacktechnola.com.
