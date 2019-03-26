What happens at Jesse Seidule’s game table doesn’t stay at his game table. It goes around the world.
He and his fellow enthusiasts have taken an incredibly 21st-century approach to their love of board games.
When Seidule, 36, and his wife, Melissa, 34, and friends Ronald Coats, 38, and Travis Williams, 37, get together three times a week to play, they send a live video feed on the Twitch website that draws an audience from several countries.
Using the name “I Heart Board Games,” the videos typically introduce games that aren’t the top-selling, mass-market products, teaching viewers how to play.
The videos remain up on Twitch for about two weeks, and the archived videos are on YouTube.
“They want to see how the game is played, and we can, hopefully, be entertaining while they learn how to play the game,” Jesse Seidule said.
The entertainment includes plenty of jovial banter among the players and interaction with viewers, some of whom type questions and comments into a chat box that the players can see. Some of the visitors are regulars.
“Abby, why aren’t you doing your homework?” Williams asked one of them as they played Camel Up, where the players bet on the outcome of a camel race, on — appropriately enough — a recent hump day.
“They’ve gotten to where they know our personas,” said Coats, who serves as the group’s rules expert and game teacher. “So they have someone they cheer for. They give us nicknames. They give us ideas about strategy. Sometimes, there’s a conversation about cake or pie. It just depends on what they want to talk about. It’s just like a gathering of friends chatting about whatever.”
“There’s a lot of playful teasing, camaraderie,” Williams added.
That, of course, is part of the appeal of table games, which might explain their renewed popularity. Global sales went up every year from 2013 to 2016, according to globaltoynews.com, with no sign of slowing.
“I Heart Board Games” live streams have even had game designers check in, as Catherine Stippel did when they played one of her creations, Nyctophobia. That’s one of about 400 board games the Seidules own, some sent to them by online followers.
The “I Heart Board Games” foursome has attended national board game conventions, and they’ll participate in the Southern Board Game Festival Saturday in Lafayette. They’re unlikely to be alone.
The increased popularity has inspired the East Baton Rouge Parish Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library to set up two game events each month.
“There are all these new games that are out there,” said Brittany Broz, library technician in Bluebonnet’s teen department, who is in charge of programming for 20-somethings. “We’ve got the classics, but there’s all kinds: Pandemic and Munchkin. They’re playing Betrayal at House on the Hill over there, which is sort of a role-playing game, like a haunted house, and it’s different every time you play, which is pretty cool.
"There’s definitely a resurgence of playing games together because everybody’s always looking at screens, and we’re trying to get together and actually talk and get to know each other, play something physical.”
Monopoly — perhaps the most famous classic board game — doesn’t get asked for very much because it takes so long to play, said reference librarian Patrick Abadie. But the library’s collection also includes old favorites like Sorry, Clue and Connect 4, and those who show up are invited to bring their own.
Jaret Guidry, 39, came with her brother, nephew and parents, and brought along Heads Up, Scattergories and Yahtzee to a recent library board game night. They had family board game nights growing up and never got out of the habit, she said.
“You have an initial expense that you put out to purchase the games, but after that, it’s a fairly inexpensive way for people to get together and hang out,” she said. “A lot of the games are designed to be every time you play, it’s a new game. You can play the same game over and over and over and have different results each time, whether it’s a role-playing game or it’s something like Scrabble.”
The library’s game night filled one table with 20- and 30-somethings who hadn’t met but bonded over a game of Clue.
“It brings you back to your childhood when days were fun and carefree,” said Jami Toston, 29. “Technology does have a way of plugging you in the wall and in the corner, so it’s kind of refreshing to challenge yourself to put yourself in a social setting.”
“It’s gotten big,” said Cyne Simard, 27.” I don’t know if it’s because video games have permeated society and people like the competition with friends, but they don’t all like to sit down with a controller, so this is another outlet to play with friends. I don’t know if it’s maybe just society has become tired of so much technology and they want to unplug. I don’t know why. I’m just glad that it has.”
Southern Board Game Festival
An all-day event with 12 hours of open play, where attendees will have access to over 200 unique board games. Must be 14 or older to attend.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 30
WHERE: University of Louisiana at Lafayette Student Union, 620 McKinley St., Lafayette
COST/INFO: $20-$30. Preregistration required. southerngamefest.com