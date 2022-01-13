Redstick Wrestling Con, billed as one of largest pro wrestling events ever in Louisiana, will be held March 5 at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.
Headliners are WWE Hall of Fame members Diamond Dallas Page and Jake "The Snake" Roberts and wrestling superstars Ted Dibiase Sr. and Sgt. Slaughter.
Also on the wrestling card are Rockin' Robin, Slick, Butterbean, Lisa Marie Varon, "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan, Marty Jannetty, Akeem the African Dream, Virgil, One Man Gang, Ted Dibiasi Jr., J.J. Dillon, Bushwhacker Luke Williams, Lex Luger, Greg "The Hammer" Valentine, The Boston Brawler and Ron Simmons.
Redstick Wrestling Con will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the 4-H building. Admission is $25 at the door, but free admission tickets are available starting Wednesday at the following sponsors: Triton Industries, Gerry Lane Chevrolet, Beall & Theis Law Office, Steadfast Electric, Waste Pro, Town and Country Homes in Hammond, Purpera and Sons Lumber, Clarion Inn in Gonzales, Ascension Parish Tourism Commission, Gonzales Military Surplus, Geauxing Places Travel, The RV Shop, Covington Signs, Baker Printing, Springhill Suites in Gonzales, RDV Glass, Pyre Provisions in Covington, Black Bayou Lending, Southern Metals and Realtor Jessica Huber.
VIP early access from 9-10 a.m. is available at onescottshop.com.
This event was originally scheduled for Sept. 25, 2021, but postponed due to Hurricane Ida. All previous free tickets and purchased VIP early access tickets will be honored.
For updates, visit Redstick Wrestling Con or Cajun Country Jam on Facebook.