I have the very good fortune to work at a job where, on many days, I get to play. I am the director of education at a museum that is visited by lots of elementary school students.
One of our programs, called "S is for Sugar," is for prekindergarten students. We teach the kids about the impact of the sugar industry on the area’s agriculture and, at a pretend tea party, other important concepts like good manners, being polite, accepting what is offered graciously using words like please and thank you.
I usually have the kids sit while I detail all the different pieces of the tea set that they’ll get to try out when the party begins. However, I start with this: “One of the most important things we need at a tea party are our good manners. Do you all have good manners?” Invariably, one or two will answer “no,” shaking their heads.
We then go over our good manner words to remind them they did indeed learn these at some point, despite their short three- to four-year life spans. I have them practice offering the tea — “Would you like some tea?” — and accepting — “Yes. Thank you. Yes, please.”
We also introduce sugar cubes, which they all mistake for mini marshmallows, and talk about three-dimensional shapes. We look at old-timey sugar cones and talk about how at one time sugar was so valuable it was kept in a locked box.
Finally, when it seems they can't contain their anticipation, the youngsters take their seats at the tables, set with cups, saucers, spoons and a serving tray with teapot, sugar bowl and sugar tongs.
The child at the head of the table is instructed to take the teapot and pour his or her own cup of tea then pass the teapot to the next child and so on until everyone is served making sure to employ those good manner words.
Next comes the sugar cubes, which the youngsters delicately dole out with tongs. It's a great way to develop dexterity in tiny fingers.
The children pretend to stir and sip while they are urged by staffers and teachers to carry on polite conversation — the weather, the holidays, the beauty of the art gallery setting where they sit. Occasionally, a child will eat a sugar cube which usually elicits giggles from his neighbors.
When the party begins to draw to a close, the children are asked to help set the table for the next group. Staffers explain how to set the cup in the saucer and place the spoon to the right; how to push in the chairs; how to politely form a line without pushing or shoving as they move to the next station.
It has become a small joy to see how these children, often from at-risk schools, delight in this activity. I, too, have come to delight in playing tea party, no matter how many times a week I do it.
I have begun to wonder if perhaps we should implement a good tea party on a grand scale. Such a thing would remind us of our good manners, how these words and actions matter. They are the glue of a civil society that helps oil the wheels of our daily lives.
I am convinced our lawmakers could do with a weekly bipartisan tea party to help them understand how to treat people with whom they may disagree, but who nonetheless should be addressed with civility and respect. It could take place in one of the many museums in Washington, D.C., perhaps in a wing of the National Gallery among the Vermeers and Rembrandts. The American taxpayer would likely gladly foot the bill if such a thing would spur legislators to work civilly on the business of the people.
So, what say you all, anyone up for a spot of tea?
— LaViolette lives in Port Allen