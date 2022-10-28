Magnet school teacher Michael Russ proved that dreams do come true. His appearance on "Wheel of Fortune" saw him come away with over $58,000 in prizes while, also, fulfilling a childhood ambition.
Russ said he has watched the daily game show "ever since I was a little child. When I was growing up, I even had the board game and would play with all my friends. In fact, one of my childhood friends messaged me saying, 'I guess all those summers playing Wheel of Fortune paid off for you.'"
The Baton Rouge native, who teaches math and theater at Sherwood Middle Academic Magnet School, had to stay quiet until after his episode aired Wednesday — it was videotaped in July. Though holding his tongue could be, as he said, "very, very hard," having everyone find out about the result at the same time proved to be a special experience.
"I took them on my journey," he said. "Everybody saw it and found out together. Now I can finally celebrate."
"It was amazing seeing everyone excited and happy for me. In my personal life there was an outpouring of love and support from people I actually know socially and, also, from people I don't know. I'm very, very appreciative."
Russ dominated the episode, correctly guessing a string of phrases including one - 'traveling is the best medicine' - that won him a trip to Mexico's Riviera Maya. It appeared to be more than what he initially bargained for. Earlier in the show, while chatting with host Pat Sajak, Russ said the main target of any potential prize money was his home's air-conditioning unit.
"My house is older and my AC unit is just as old, and that Louisiana heat is pretty disrespectful, man," he said to Sajak. "It's time to get something new in there."
He eventually took home $58,360 in cash and prizes, including a hardtop Mini Cooper (which is on its way to him now) and the trip to Mexico.
And what about that AC unit?
"Oh," he said with a laugh. "That's the first task on my to-do list."