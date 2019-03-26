When the Baton Rouge Symphony League revived the Mad Hatter’s Luncheon in 1990, Sue Rainer was the president.
“That first Mad Hatter’s was very successful,” Rainer said. “It was amazing how much money we raised in that one event. We’d been having several small (fundraising) events before. … It’s our ultimate event right now.”
And, while Mad Hatter's is certainly an, ahem, feather in her cap, Rainer has long been involved in helping both the organization and the orchestra.
She will be honored for her many years of dedication at this year’s Mad Hatter’s luncheon and style show April 4 at the Renaissance Hotel.
A lover of classical music, Rainer and her husband, Bob Rainer, got involved with the Baton Rouge Symphony when they moved to Baton Rouge in the late 1970s. He was in law school at LSU and, with money tight, they’d occasionally “scrape together” money to go hear the symphony.
Cecilia Franklin invited her to join the Symphony League in 1979.
“She asked me if I felt like doing something for the symphony to make it bigger and better. I was elected to its board in 1981, and that was the end of it,” Rainer said with a laugh.
Franklin and Rainer were attending the American Symphony Orchestra Leagues Convention when a peer suggested they come up with a signature event.
“She told us we were leaving money on the table,” Rainer recalled. “She said we needed to break the fashion show away from the symphony league ball and make them two separate events.”
The ball, now known as Bal de la Symphonie, is where senior members of Les Jeunes Amies are presented. The organization is composed of league members daughters or granddaughters who volunteer service hours benefiting the Baton Rouge Symphony.
Rainer co-chaired the first fundraising ball back in 1986 with Sandra Rocaforte.
“The theme was ‘An Amadeus Affair,’” she said. “That was back when Godchaux’s was still bringing in designers for its fashion shows. Chet Coles helped with the decorations. … People came in costume; carriages brought guests from their cars to the Great Hall. … We worked ourselves to death, but it was a fabulous affair.”
And so was the Symphony of Trees fundraisers, which Rainer chaired in its debut year.
“We personally delivered all the decorated trees people bought that first year,” she said. “We made a good bit of money, and a lot of people worked very hard to make it as success."
“I was in an accident and crushed my left wrist,” Rainer added. “They (committee members) were in my hospital room asking me what to do next.”
She also chaired the orchestra’s 50th anniversary celebration its 1998-99 season.
“We ended up not having any money for the event,” said Rainer, who with her committee members managed to pull off another amazing event.
“I loved doing all this,” she said. “Back then, the league was more like a community of girls. We did all the work and cooking for events ourselves. The bulk of my friends either still are or were league members.”
Symphony of the Sea
WHAT: Mad Hatter’s luncheon, fashion show and auction
WHEN: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 4
WHERE: Renaissance Hotel, 7000 Bluebonnet Blvd.
TICKETS/INFO: (225) 388-0500 or brsymphonyleague.org