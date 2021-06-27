While growing up not too far from the Bayou Teche in St. Martin Parish, I felt blessed to have lived surrounded by my aunts and uncles and grandparents and lots of cousins.
We shared simple experiences, like cranking the handle of the ice cream churner in summertime and picking blackberries to bake hand pies.
There were only two TV channels and no Netflix. Fortunately, the bookmobile stopped by regularly for us to choose books to occupy our time. We enjoyed being barefooted and had little use flip-flops.
We made our own fun and that included riding our bikes, the styles which now are considered retro.
Our road was gravelly and turned mushy when it rained. But the muddy times gave way to imagination!
My twin cousins lived next door, and they would tie streamers on the handlebars of their bikes which would blow in the wind as they imitated the Kentucky Derby. By pretending that their bikes were thoroughbred horses, side by side my cousins sprinted down the roadside, encouraging their horses to go faster. And my sisters and I were at the make-believe finish line cheering them on!
I was gifted with a hand-me-down bike during that time, and it opened up possibilities for me. I was allowed to ride a mile down the road to my aunt’s country store to load up my bike basket with a link of boudin, a bag of chips and a Dr Pepper. We didn’t need eggs or milk from the store for our household because my extended family had chickens and cows.
During my early outings, my uncle tentatively followed behind me on his own bicycle to be assured I was road savvy. He gave me a wave and a whistle and I rang my sunflower bicycle bell in return. I felt I was so grown up with my transistor radio propped up in my basket playing the music I loved.
Speed forward to 2021. It’s been a year since I have been working from home, certainly something I never expected. I’ve learned to enjoy cycling again and luckily have a sleek bicycle that returns me to childhood pleasures. I get to spend time really seeing my neighborhood from a fresh perspective. Never before have I noticed some of the colorful flowers and lush home gardens. Talk about a paradise in your own backyard!
What a joy to hop on my bike with a picnic lunch packed and to relax at a park or drop by a downtown bistro to hear live music. As I zip through the boulevards, I recall that my father, Jesse, had shared many stories of his job delivering telegrams by bicycle when he was a college student in Lafayette. He once traveled these very same, azalea-lined streets. It brings the whole bicycle fun full circle.
