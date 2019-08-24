It was early spring, a few months before the Great Flood, and my front yard needed mowing. I waited to have it done because I had a textbook crop of weeds, all in full bloom.
Popping up all over were the dreaded pink oxalis, followed by the unruly outlaw, spiderwort. As I walked out to my mailbox, false wild garlic bloomed at my feet alongside tiny blue-eyed grass.
My favorite weed is clover growing in huge mats everywhere. When I was a little girl, we wove the flowers into necklaces and crowns. My friend Theresa taught me how. With her long slender fingers, she would make me a clover-flower tiara. When she put it on my head, I felt like a princess.
Much later in life, my children would come in, grimy and grass-stained from playing outside. Often, they would hand me a bunch of flowers. Of course I would make a big fuss and put them in a Mason jar full of water.
Once, not to be outdone by his older siblings, my youngest, barely beyond the toddler stage, proudly handed me a big yellow daylily — roots, dirt and all. He was crushed when I had to tell him flower beds were off limits.
I seem to be followed all day long by memories like these. I believe I exist in parallel universes, slip-sliding between the past and the here and now. Memory building is poignant when it turns out to be the last time it can happen.
I once shared an awesome sunset with my husband. We were in a KOA campground when I said something about it and he grabbed his big old Minolta camera and went outside to take a picture. Should I have gone outside with him and sat until the sky went dark? He died a few months later, his last sunset still in the camera.
That Thursday before my house went under 6 feet of water back in 2016, what would I have done differently if I had known what was coming?
Instead of going to sleep for the last time in my own bed in my own house, I think I would have stayed up all night packing pictures and papers. Instead, I quickly grabbed up my pills, purse, some T-shirts and jeans the next morning and, with the Amite River up over my ankles, I scrambled aboard a rescue boat for the ride of my life.
I was in a FEMA trailer for six months, but I have a house now with a small yard. There will always be weeds, and new memories will be made, perhaps some to cherish as much as these.
The kids grew up, and they would bring home artwork and projects from school instead of what they found growing alongside ditches and roads where they played.
I'm just glad I didn't know it when it was the last time my children brought me wildflowers to put in a Mason jar.
— Lucas lives in Baton Rouge