LSU’s Manship School of Mass Communication will induct three mass communication professionals into its hall of fame at its annual gala in April. The 2019 inductees are Kim Hunter Reed, Lyn Rollins and the late Frank Donze.
The gala will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, at Juban's Restaurant, 3739 Perkins Road. Tickets will be available Feb. 1 at LSUFoundation.org/ManshipSchoolHOF.
In its 45th year, the Manship School Hall of Fame gala honors alumni and supporters who have achieved outstanding accomplishments in their careers. From Pulitzer Prize winners to political analysts to writers to producers, the Hall of Fame includes a host of accomplished journalists and communication experts.
Reed, the state's commissioner of higher education, received a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from LSU in 1987. Prior to being named higher education commissioner, Reed served as executive director of the Colorado Department of Higher Education. She is a native of Lake Charles and served in President Barack Obama’s administration as deputy undersecretary at the U.S. Department of Education, leading postsecondary diversity and inclusion work, supporting student and outcomes-focused policies and national outreach efforts. In 2015, Reed chaired Louisiana’s higher education transition team and served as the state’s policy director. Reed also served as chief of staff and deputy commissioner for public affairs for the Louisiana Board of Regents and executive vice president of the University of Louisiana System.
Rollins, who received a master’s degree in journalism from LSU in 1988, been the longtime lead play-by-play broadcaster for SEC and ESPN televised coverage of LSU sports. In addition, Rollins has been a Cox Sports Television play-by-play voice since 2003 and was the primary play-by-play broadcaster for Jumbo Sports’ telecasts of LSU baseball and other state schools beginning with LSU coverage in 1994, continuing spot duty today. He's also announced state high school game of the week telecasts, hundreds of high school football radio broadcasts and has called a range of sports, including soccer, gymnastics, softball, soccer and volleyball at the college level, primarily for LSU, on various networks. He is a four-time Louisiana Sportscaster of the Year.
Donze, who died in November at age 64, was a 1977 graduate of the journalism school. He was known as the dean of New Orleans political reporters and was with the Audubon Nature Institute at the time of his death. A sports editor for the The Daily Reveille, LSU's student newspaper, Donze began his career at The Times-Picayune as New Orleans City Hall reporter. With historical depth and keen social insight, he chronicled his hometown for decades. He covered five mayoral administrations and along the way some of the city's most challenging chapters. Donze was a member of The Times-Picayune team that won two Pulitzer Prizes, a George Polk Award, a National Headliner Award and the Medill Award for Courage in Journalism for coverage of Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath.