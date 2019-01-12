Have you done your National Rubber Ducky Day shopping yet? If not, you’d better hurry. It’s today.
For that matter, it’s also Korean American Day, National Sticker Day, National Peach Melba Day, Stephen Foster Memorial Day and National Sunday Supper Day. Your appointment book just filled up.
Of course, most people don’t observe these days. Most people don’t even know these days exist. But they do.
There are more than 1,500 national days, or roughly four dedicated themes for every block on the calendar, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. Few are recognized by the government, and the origin of many is uncertain. But they’re there, and almost certainly there will be more this time next year.
Among the days we’ve recently discovered, here are some of our favorites.
Jan. 2 is both National Hangover Day and National Bloody Mary Day, which is not much of a coincidence.
Jan. 9 is National Static Electricity Day. Are you shocked?
Jan. 23 is National Pie Day, which celebrates delicious desserts and is not to be confused by March 14, National Pi Day.
Jan. 31 is yaD drawkcaB lanoitaN. Sorry, National Backward Day. The idea is to do things backward — wearing your shirt, eat dessert first, speak sentences in reverse order.
Feb. 3 is National Day the Music Died Day commemorating the airplane crash that killed early rock 'n' roll musicians Buddy Holly, Richie Valens and J.P. “Big Bopper” Richardson on this date in 1959. It is so named because of the wording of Don McLean’s 1971 song “American Pie.”
Feb. 9 is National Toothache Day. Remarkably, Feb. 8 is not National Hard Candy Day.
March 4 is National Grammar Day, created in 2008 to promote proper English usage. We expect you to spell out all your text words and make sure your subjects and verbs all agree. (LOL! Like you’d do that!)
March 5 is National Multiple Personality Day. Discuss this among yourself. It’s also National Absinthe Day, honoring that potent distilled spirit. About which we’ve always wondered: Does absinthe make the heart grow fonder?
April 2 is April Fools' Day. (Heh, heh)
April 7 is National Beer Day. Admittedly, for lots of people, that’s any day that ends in ‘y,’ but this specific day recognizes when President Franklin Roosevelt took a step toward ending Prohibition by allowing people to brew and sell beer in 1933.
April 11 is National Eight-Track Tape Day, that short-lived music technology mostly used in cars. In celebration, listen to some Doobie Brothers.
April 14 is National Ex-Spouse Day. As if the next day’s income tax deadline didn’t make April festive enough.
April 26 is National Richter Scale Day, honoring the device’s founder. Except for LSU fans, who had their own earthquake-inducing celebration when the Tigers scored the winning touchdown against Auburn on Oct. 8, 1988.
May 28 is both National Hamburger Day and National Brisket Day. That simplifies meal planning.
June 1 is National Heimlich Maneuver Day. It might have to be pushed up a few days depending on how those May 28 festivities turn out.
June 22 is National HVAC Tech Day. Those of us in the Deep South should take this observance very, very seriously.
July 3 is National Eat Your Beans Day. Surprisingly, July 4 is not National Air Freshener Day.
July 24 is National Drive-Thru Day. Fortunately, this doesn’t fall on a Sunday this year, so you can celebrate it at Chick-fil-A.
Aug. 19 is National Soft Ice Cream Day. As hot as it’s likely to be here, take our advice: Lick fast.
Aug. 26 is National Cherry Popsicle Day, joining grape (May 26) and blueberry (Sept. 2) as Popsicle flavors with their own day. No respect for orange? Strawberry? Lemon-lime? This is an outrage.
Sept. 4 is National Newspaper Carrier Day. If you're reading this in print, you wouldn't be without them.
Sept. 7 is National Neither Snow nor Rain Day. On this day in 1914, the New York Post Office opened with the famous inscription over its entrance: “Neither snow, nor rain, nor heat, nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.” Show appreciation to your postal carrier this day. Put some effort into it. Don’t just mail it in.
Sept. 25 is National One-Hit Wonder Day. Dance the Macarena in celebration.
Oct. 12 is National Gumbo Day. You live in Louisiana. Did you know this?
Oct. 23 is National TV Talk Show Host Day. It falls on Johnny Carson’s birthday. Of course.
Nov. 15 is National Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day. Invite some teenage boys over and the problem will take care of itself.
Nov. 29 is National Flossing Day. If you don’t do this regularly, the day after the big Thanksgiving meal is a good time to start.
Dec. 10 is Dewey Decimal System Day. This library classification system was devised in 1876 and is still used today. How many things can you say that about?
Dec. 18 is Answer the Telephone Like Buddy the Elf Day. Imitate Will Ferrell, who starred in the Christmas movie, “Elf,” and answer the telephone: “This is (your name) the Elf. What’s your favorite color?” (You haven’t seen “Elf”? What a sad, sad life you’ve lived.)