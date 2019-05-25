“Doyle Serviceman Killed In Action” read the newspaper headline back in July 1951, three years before I was born.
Doyle, now the town of Livingston, was a small community in those days. Clyde Blount (the serviceman killed) has recirculated in my mind for the past year or so since I found his grave in Red Oak Cemetery in Livingston.
I’m a volunteer for “Find-a-grave,” an online resource that allows people to search for the final resting place of friends and loved ones. But for some reason, Clyde wasn’t listed.
My specialty is creating online memorials for veterans, and most of the ones I create are for folks who did their time in the service, came home and started a family and career. Many of the veterans I upload are as likely to have died from Alzheimer’s as from a landmine. And that’s fine — my goal is to honor every veteran whose final resting place has been lost in the great shuffle of life.
Although I’m honored to create online memorials for all veterans, I must admit my heart feels a strong tug when I run across a soldier like Clyde.
As an amateur genealogist, I subscribe to an online service that allows me to look up old newspaper articles. And sure enough, I quickly found the above-mentioned article telling of the loss of Clyde Blount, who was only 19 years old. His photograph is one of a young man who clearly isn’t lacking in confidence. His eyes seem to burn right through the photographer’s camera.
The article goes on to say that Clyde got a Purple Heart, awarded for the frostbite he got in both feet during combat. It would have been very easy to simply upload the photo and article and call it a day. But for some reason, I dug a little deeper and found another article that ran several months later. Clyde Blount was now a true hero.
The article goes on to say, "the late Sgt. Blount found the squad to be in an untenable position. To enable his men to gain a better position, Sgt. Blount repeatedly stood with his automatic rifle to cover the withdrawal, thus exposing himself to fire from enemy small arms and grenades. Because of this heroic action his squad was enabled to complete the movement without a single casualty.”
We seem to be living in an America filled with civilian superpatriots. Celebrities fall all over themselves with their “thank you for your service” blabbering that, in my opinion, is about as shallow as their character.
Many Americans don’t even know the difference between Memorial Day and Veterans Day, and the man writing this article didn’t really know or care for 60 years of his life.
It’s time we realign our priorities when it comes to slinging the term “hero” around. Everyone, it seems, is a hero these days. We need to get back to calling the right folks heroes. Men like Clyde Blount, who put the well-being of his men over his own safety.
Let’s quit chanting “USA, USA, USA” and start truly honoring those who actually DID something to keep our country free. Let’s quit blandly saying “freedom isn’t free” and start appreciating those who probably never once said it, but whose actions allow us to pontificate on the subject today.
Please don’t misunderstand — I’m no patriot. I never served a day in the military, and I’m not going to lie and say, “boy I wish I’d gone to Vietnam.” I was a coward then and I’m probably not much more courageous 50 years later. But I have graduated to the point of truly appreciating what Clyde Blount and other men and women sacrificed.
— Singleton lives in Livingston
