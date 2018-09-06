SATURDAY
FESTIVAL OF WORDS "WORD CRAWL": Noon, various downtown Lafayette locations. Festival of Words “Word Crawl” is a 12-hour celebration of words that features approximately 50 writers. festivalofwords.org.
ARTWALK: 6 p.m., downtown Lafayette. Take a tour of the galleries during Second Saturday ArtWalk, with more than a dozen galleries, museums, restaurants and shops offering live music, food, drink and, of course, art for purchase.
AUTUMN STAR PARTY: 8 p.m., Picard Park, 130 Park Lane, Lafayette. Come out and observe Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, a variety of double stars and star clusters.
SUNDAY
FAIS-DO-DEAUX & COLOR RUN FUNDRAISER FOR AHS BAND: 9 a.m., LARC's Acadian Village, 200 Greenleaf Drive, Lafayette. Music, food and fun. $30, includes a Color Run T-shirt and a pack of color to throw.
CHRIST CHURCH FESTIVAL: Noon, Girard Park, 500 Girard Park Drive, Lafayette. Fellowship, food, fun and prizes.
MONDAY
SCREENING — "NICO 1988": 7:30 p.m., Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. A brave and uncompromising musician, Nico's story is the story of a rebirth: of an artist, a mother and the woman behind the icon. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
TUESDAY
WWE SMACKDOWN LIVE: 6:45 p.m., Cajundome, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette.
WEDNESDAY
LAFAYETTE COMEDY'S THE WURST OPEN-MIC: 8 p.m., The Wurst Biergarten, 537 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Weekly open-mic comedy night headlined by Robert Rau and hosted by Maggie Shipley and Vaughan Veillon. $3; free for comedians. facebook.com/lafayettecomedy.
ONGOING
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. Featuring the exhibits "Shelf Life," through Nov. 10; "Gwendolyn Alexis Richard: Sisters of Flora," through Oct. 13; "Chris Pavlik: The Last Hundred Years and Other Ghost Stories," through Sept. 22; and Quilters Guild Acadienne. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for children 12 months and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. Featuring "A. Hays Town and the Architectural Image of Louisiana" through Dec. 29; "Salvador Dali's Stairway to Heaven" through Jan. 18; and "Your Town: A History of Culture and Community" through Sept. 1. Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours (tours are hourly, final tour starts at 4 p.m.), museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. lastateparks.com.
Compiled by Marchaund Jones