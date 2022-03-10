Baton Rouge Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive, is showing work by artist members Jeremiah Ariaz, Christopher Brumfield, David Dubose and Scott David Finch through March 31.
Ariaz's show, "Talking Hard Traveling Battleground Blues," features his recent photographs of dystopian scenes from the contemporary American landscape.
"Made across battleground states in both public and private spaces, as well as at sites of protest and civic unrest, the large-scale color images evoke the anxiety felt by many at this critical juncture when democracy in our country is in peril," Ariaz said.
This ongoing photo project began in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election and will continue until the 2024 election.
Ariaz is a professor at LSU.
Brumfield's "Blue & White Follies" continues his installations and photography centered around Tchotchkes, specifically ceramic gnomes.
The members of “The Blue Gnome Brigade” are placed and positioned by Brumfield “in places where humans have disrupted nature, but nature is still very much a force to be reckoned with.” In a gallery setting, viewers may find either photographic documentation of the Brigade’s travels or the Brigade itself.
Since 2014, Brumfield has served on the faculty at Baton Rouge Community College. His work has been exhibited throughout the southeast United States.
In "The Falling Sky," Dubose explores the natural world, personal history and relationships.
”Recent events and circumstances have made me more aware of the natural world and more contemplative about my personal history and relationships, where I’ve come from, where I’ve been, where I’m going on this journey," he said. "The pandemic, political upheaval, and a changing climate threaten so much of that which I’ve always held sacred and immutable that I sometimes lament what has been lost and fear for what remains to be saved. I feel the weight of my ancestors’ gaze peering through the ages into this reckless tangle of the present and I am dismayed by how we arrived here."
DuBose teaches art at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and continues to exhibit regionally, nationally and internationally.
In "The Domesticated Afterlife," Finch continues his exploration of the graphic novel.
"To nobody's surprise, my first foray into graphic novel writing about Sethian gnostic emanationist cosmology, 'A Little World Made Cunningly,' did not light the world on fire," he said. "It did, however, ignite something in me. I got excited about what narrative did to images and I couldn't wait to make something else if only I could find a new subject."
Finch began toying with an idea about a Pharaoh who dies and awakens to an afterlife of service in a food court at the mall, but it was very vague and formless.
"Then I heard an episode of the podcast, Radiolab, that told the story of Russian scientists' efforts to domesticate foxes," he said. "Somehow these two threads twisted around one another and I could see the shape of it. The cartoon animals I had been drawing since I was six walked into the frame and away I went following after them with my sketchpad."
Finch worked on this concept a few months at a time between 2011 until 2018 until he hit a dead end.
"Then I'd get back to painting or scratch-boarding or collaging for a while until the next bit seemed to make sense and I'd draw some more of it," he said. "Sometimes I'd forget the entire story and have to reread it and take notes to follow what it was all about. Sometimes I'd throw out 20 pages and rewrite/redraw them."
Then in 2019 Antenna Press selected Finch for a graphic novel writing contest.
The show also includes four squarish drawings Finch made after he finished the book.
"They all incorporate images I'd come across while gathering reference photos for 'The Domesticated Afterlife,'" he said.
The book was published in August 2021.
Admission is free. Masks are required. Gallery hours are noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. For more information, call (225) 383-1470 or visit batonrougegallery.org.