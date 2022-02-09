The Cincinnati Zoo has named a newly-hatched penguin after Bengals' quarterback and former LSU star Joe Burrow.
"Cup O' Joe Burrow" is a 5-week-old little blue penguin.
The Zoo announced the chick's name in a press release Tuesday.
“We name most of our little blue penguins something related to food, so we added “Cup O’ Joe” to the chick’s official name,” the Zoo's head bird keeper Cody Sowers said. "Cup O’ Joe Burrow has a nice ring to it and fits the theme.”
The chick will fittingly wear orange and black I.D. bands — Cincinnati's team colors — when it moves in with the rest of the penguin colony.
Burrow the quarterback recently led the Bengals to its third Super Bowl appearance in franchise history, beating the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24.
“The chick and the quarterback have more in common than just their obvious good looks,” senior bird team keeper Aimee Owen said in the press release.
“This chick has been a great leader since Dey 1. He’s always communicating his game plan to the entire team, and the plan is always eating and sleeping. Little blue penguins and QB Burrow are both good swimmers but can’t fly, and they know how to survive in extreme environments – Arrowhead Stadium and the rocky cliffs of New Zealand.”
The Zoo invited Burrow to visit and meet his namesake penguin anytime.
The Bengals will take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI Sunday.