As we've learned all too well, south Louisiana is only a storm away from flooding. That’s why local governments make sandbags available when storms like Hurricane Barry draw near.
Sandbags, however, are not a magic bullet. They will not completely stop water from getting in, but they can greatly reduce the amount that does. They can be the difference between staying mostly dry and expensive property damage.
But, you’ve got to know how to use them.
Here are some key things to know to prepare for sandbagging, according to several experts, including United Cajun Navy founder Todd Terrell, the LSU AgCenter and the East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
- Figure our how many sandbags you’ll need and whether you have enough time to create a barrier. A barrier a foot high and 10 feet long requires at least 60 sandbags. Filling, carrying and stacking them is hard work and takes time.
- If you’re filling your own sandbags, it’s best to use sand and not dirt or another fill material.
- Don’t fill bags more than two-thirds full or they could become too heavy to carry and put into place. A full sandbag can weigh up to 45 pounds. Also, overfilled bags won’t nestle against each other as well, allowing leaks. And, they're more likely to break open.
- To make filling bags easier, cut the bottom out of a plastic flowerpot to create a funnel that keeps the bag open so you can add the sand.
- Except when transporting them, don't tie sandbags closed. Untied bags will fit together better, allowing fewer leaks.
Can't see video below? Click here.
Once your sandbags are filled, you need to lay them properly to form a barrier. Here's how:
- Do not put sandbags against your house. Allow at least 8 feet to maneuver between the sandbag barrier and the structure.
- Begin by laying sandbags in a row end to end. Make sure the open end of the bag is tucked under the bag or covered by the next bag. Tuck the flap under the bag at the end of the row.
- For the next layer up, position the middle of a bag so it covers the place where two lower bags come together. Think of it like staggered brickwork. Flatten the sandbags before adding the next row.
- Sandbags may be placed in front of doors, but make sure at least one door can be used to enter or exit the building. Build a semicircular sandbag wall that allows the door to swing open.
- If going up several layers, 3 feet or so, first dig a bonding trench at least 4- to 6-inches deep and 18- to 24-inches wide and fill it with sandbags up to the ground surface. The trench will help keep the sandbag levee from sliding.
- To incorporate plastic sheeting, which is highly recommended to make the barrier more waterproof, lay the sheet on the ground where the outside edge of the sandbag levee will be. Tuck the edge of the plastic under the sandbags. The sheeting should be 6 mils or heavier and three times as wide as the intended height of the barrier. As you add bags, bring the sheeting up between them in stair-step fashion, which allows the sandbags to protect the plastic from floating debris. Or, plastic sheeting can be draped across the front the sandbag levee, anchoring it with a row of sandbags at the base and at the top.
- If using plastic sheeting to block an opening, let it overlap the structure by at least 2 feet on each end, sandbagging the remaining sheeting to get a good seal. Don’t stretch the plastic. Allow some slack so it isn’t completely supported by the sandbags.
- The higher the barrier, the more support it needs. Walls up to four bags high can work as a simple, vertical stack, but support the wall on the dry side every 4 to 5 feet with a cluster of bags or another support. Taller barriers should be built more like a levee with a wide base that gets narrower as it rises. A rule of thumb is that the base should be as many bags deep as the barrier is high.
- Because sandbag barriers will not keep out all of the water, have a plan for removing what leaks through with a pump, siphon or bailing equipment.
- Some experts recommend using sandbags to block shower and bath drains and toilets.
Floodwater can force its way through sewer lines, so AgCenter Professor Claudette Reichel recommended having a backflow valve installed to the home’s main sewer line. There’s no time for that option when floodwaters are rising.
If the floodwaters don't reach the sandbags and you want to keep them for future use, store them in dark place; sunlight will damage them over time. If you want to keep the sandbags deployed, cover them with dark plastic to protect them from sunlight.
Cajun Navy raising money for sandbag machine
The United Cajun Navy, an all-volunteer organization, is raising money to purchase a sandbag-filling device, which can fill bags faster and with less manpower, said founder Todd Terrell.
The device, which attaches to a front-end loader, can fill 4,800 to 6,200 sandbags in eight hours with just three people, he said.
For information on the fundraising effort, visit facebook.com/UNITEDCAJUNNAVY.