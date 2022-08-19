Shrimp tacos at J. Alexander's Restaurant
The shrimp were extra crispy, the pico de gallo was fresh and the jalapeño ranch had just enough kick to it. J. Alexander's might be known for its steaks, but the shrimp tacos were a hit for me. The corn tortillas were the perfect base for the ingredients -- not too much and not too little. I left with a full stomach and a smile.
P.S. if you have room in your stomach after, try the chocolate cake.
J. Alexander's is located at 6457 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge.
Hours are 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday; 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m. Monday - Thursday; 11 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday. (Lauren Cheramie, staff writer)
Bubble tea at Bao Vietnamese Kitchen
There's something about a beautiful beverage that can brighten your day, and bubble tea does that better than most. This lovely purple drink is a taro coconut milk tea from Bao Vietnamese Cafe, and it was rich and creamy but not too sweet. It paired perfectly with the rich, herby broth in a steaming bowl of pho.
Bao Vietnamese Kitchen, 8342 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge, 70810, (225)-960-1293
Bao Vietnamese Kitchen is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. It's also available through popular delivery apps, including Uber Eats. (Kayla Gagnet, senior editor)
Frisco tacos at Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine
I liked the cleverness of the name but wasn't sure what to expect from a place that described itself as Louisiana Mexican food. (Broadly speaking, "mestizo" is a term used for a person who is a blend of indigenous and European heritage.) Boy, was I pleasantly surprised with the result of the food coming from this blend!
The freshness and quality of ingredients was a joy. The chips and salsa were tasty. I ordered the Frisco tacos, which came with three grilled skirt steak tacos dressed with sautéed onions, fresh cilantro, cotija cheese and avocado with a side of chimichurri sauce (a personal favorite). My family has high standards for Mexican food and Mestizo hit all the marks.
Mestizo is located at 2323 South Acadian Thruway, Baton Rouge.
Hours are 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday; Closed Monday; 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Tuesday - Thursday; 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. (Jan Risher, features editor)