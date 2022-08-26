The flood of 2016 altered the flow of Randall Waguespack's life.
For a short time, Waguespack and his family found themselves stranded on high ground near their Albany home.
"Nobody could get to us because of the water and the flooding," Waguespack said.
After being rescued, the family waited six months for the devastated home to be restored.
"What most people would consider a nightmare of losing so much in the flood I think was one of the biggest blessings for me," Waguespack said. "It really helped me put things in perspective and to have a greater appreciation for how much we need one another and how much we need God and what’s truly important in life — and the importance of God and faith. That’s really how the Holy Spirit moved me to where I am today.”
Today, Waguespack is blessed to be a permanent deacon at St. Margaret Queen of Scotland Church in Albany. He was ordained on Aug. 13 at St. Joseph Cathedral, along with other deacons Tram Phan, Edward Hanks and Patrick Witty.
As a child growing up in Vacherie, Waguespack said he believed he'd have a church role.
“I envisioned myself being a deacon assigned to a parish and working in a church," he said.
In December, Waguespack was named to the newly created position of director of the Office of Life, Peace and Justice at the Diocese of Baton Rouge.
Waguespack, a psychology major at Nicholls State University, had spent his career providing services for people with disabilities. But the trying experience with the flood and the generosity of others caused Waguespack to reassess his life and service to God.
"It was family and friends, but mostly it was parishioners from St. Margaret’s Church that stepped up to help us in our time of need," he said. "They kind of got me to just feeling like there was more to life than just worrying about myself and my family and got me really interested in trying to do more for God and more for others and really set a good example. ...The generosity I received and the support and all of the help is what God calls us to do for one another."
Waguespack said the Holy Spirit was speaking to his heart — enough to convince him to embark upon a journey to become ordained as a permanent deacon.
"I had an opportunity to give back through working with the church. I really got a lot more involved with the church following that and discern to enter into the diaconate program," said Waguespack, who participated in the pastoral training at Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University.
Waguespack's career work, his church service and working in hospice and nursing homes led to the opportunity with the Office of Life, Peace and Justice.
“It just seemed like a good fit and a good position," he said.
The office is part of Bishop Michael Duca's vision to promote and expand pastoral care and outreach. The office assists churches and volunteers with creating sacramental services and ministries to Catholics in nursing homes and assisted living facilities; hospice facilities; and hospitals within the Diocese of Baton Rouge. It began by focusing on re-establishing Masses in nursing homes, Waguespack said.
“It’s a real blessing to be able to do it," Waguespack said. "A lot of the places that I’ve gone to hadn’t had anyone go in to bring them communion because of COVID. So they were really wanting to receive Christ in the Eucharist. They were very happy that we were able to come. ... I think the outreach is meant to just provide support to people in our community whether they’re Catholic or not. And then if evangelization comes and people are drawn to the church, it’s an additional blessing."
Waguespack said his goal is to have Mass at least monthly at all of the 100 nursing homes in the diocese.
The Office of Life, Peace and Justice also is heavily involved in assisting chaplains and those involved in prison ministry. Waguespack is assisted in the office by Tim Messenger, who organizes the prison ministries. Messenger also works with the mentoring program and helps paroled prisoners transition back into society.
The office has been busy with other matters, Waguespack said.
"We’ve also been really active in establishing relationships with pregnancy centers and just outreaching to difficult organizations in the communities to see how we can become involved and work together to provide people with pastoral care in the community," he said.
The office also advocates for anti-abortion legislation and abolishing the death penalty, Waguespack said.
“We work with the Louisiana Conference of Catholic Bishops to stay updated on legislation that affects issues that are important to us as Catholics," he said.
Waguespack likes to share with parishioners about the joy of Jesus as our savior, referencing Hebrews 12.
"It touches me to realize how much Jesus loves us and endured all of the suffering and became a man just so we can be saved and have an opportunity to go to heaven," he said.