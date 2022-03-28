Something about beer on tap just tastes better, especially on a beautiful day.
So as the spring weather kicks in, here's where to find some of the most expansive and unique options to grab a brew.
Many of these places offer outdoor seating and are even dog-friendly. One has a full kitchen.
All of them are great options for ordering a cold one.
Mid City Beer Garden
3808 Government St.
Mid City Beer Garden just might have the largest selection of beer on tap in Baton Rouge. During a recent visit, they had more than 50 brews available, ranging from Guinness to Parish Brewing Company's Ghost in the Machine.
The beers can be served in 5 ounces, 10 ounces or pint glasses. They also offer pitchers to share and 32-ounce crowlers to take home.
Since the beer garden has so many options, flights can be the perfect option. A flight consists of four five-ounce beers. On Mondays, they feature a specialty "flight of the week."
This Mid City spot is also great for a snack or even a full meal. They serve up old favorites from Chelsea's Cafe like the grilled cheese and tomato soup. For a steal, Tuesdays are $1.50 taco night.
If you're down for beer and brunch, Mid City Beer Garden has an incredible weekend brunch menu.
Pros:
- Flights are a great way to try new brews
- The food menu is just as expansive as the beer selection
Cons:
- Parking can be a bit of a challenge
- There are almost too many beer options
Cypress Coast
5643 Government St.
Cypress Coast Brewing Company advertises itself as Mid City's newest brewery. Two friends opened the Government Street location in September 2020 after experimenting with home brewing.
They currently have eight in-house options on tap, but they supplement that list by offering a few selections from other brewers. They also have a ninth beer "on deck" that will be an oyster stout called Barrel-Aged Shuck, Shuck Goose.
The brewery shares a parking lot with Gov't Taco if you're looking to grab a bite to eat too. Cypress Coast will occasionally have a food pop-up to offer things like crawfish.
Pros:
- Pet friendly
- Incredible selection of board and card games to play
Cons:
- Parking can be a challenge
Tin Roof
1624 Wyoming St.
Tin Roof serves just shy of a dozen beers on tap in 5-ounce and 16-ounce pours. They also sell growler bottles for $8 so you can take home your favorite brew.
They have a pretty expansive merch store with beer soap, T-shirts, hats, glassware and canned beers.
If you want to catch a behind-the-scenes look at how your beer is made, Tin Roof offers brewery tours at 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday by appointment.
The taproom and huge outdoor patio space will occasionally have yoga classes, live music or food trucks. On days when there isn't a food option, they allow people to bring their own. The outdoor space is pet-friendly with plenty of grass and picnic tables.
Pros:
- Plenty of parking and outdoor space
- Brewery tour options
Cons:
- Fewer options for beer on tap
Rally Cap
11212 Pennywood Ave.
Tucked away off Siegen Lane, Rally Cap Brewing Co. is a laid-back option for those looking to unwind.
Inside, the sports bar has a garage door that opens to give guests an indoor-outdoor option. Outside has several picnic tables, perfect for a sunny day.
All beers are brewed in-house, and while the brewery specializes in mostly pale ales and IPAs, their menu still features a variety of sours and other options.
There are currently 12 options on tap, and each Friday also features a new brew of the week.
Rally Cap doesn't offer food, but some days Oak & Smoke BBQ Company's food truck is parked out front, offering ribs, brisket, pulled pork and more.
Pros:
- In-house brews
- Indoor and outdoor seating options
- Dog friendly
- Fun board games
Cons:
- Smaller selection
Mid Tap
660 Arlington Creek Blvd., Suite D
Not your usual taproom, Mid Tap advertises itself as Baton Rouge's first self-service taproom where guests pour their own draft beers.
At the door, each person receives a wristband that is scanned each time they choose to pour. Beers are charged by the fluid ounce and each wristband tracks how much is poured.
The taproom offers 48 rotating beer and wine taps along with a full cocktail bar. And if you're hungry, Mid Tap has a full menu that includes loaded fries, wings and quesadillas, along with a brunch menu on Saturday and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Energetic and lively, Mid Tap hosts live music every weekend along with trivia, bingo and karaoke on the weekdays.
Pros:
- Easy to use self-serve taps
- Outdoor seating option
- Other bar options
- Live music and events
Cons:
- Smaller venue