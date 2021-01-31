“God must have loved the common people, he made so many of them.” Generally attributed to Abraham Lincoln, the true origin of the statement is unknown.
Regardless of the author, those words are just as profound, just as meaningful, just as important as any words written in President Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address, his second inauguration speech or in his letter to Mrs. Bixby.
When speaking these words, the author was talking about the overwhelming majority of the people in the United States and in the world.
The number of celebrities in the entertainment industry is minuscule in comparison to common people. The popularity of celebrities is well-known; however, their importance to the world is not any greater than a “common person.” Celebrities are idolized, but for what? Because they are attractive? Maybe they are, but any contribution they make to their own family is no more important than the contribution a "common person" makes to his or her family.
A man who labors at a job 40 hours a week in the construction industry and brings home a paycheck to his wife and children is extremely important to that family. Just ask any woman who has just lost her spouse to cancer or suddenly in an accident how important her husband was to her and her children.
The overwhelming majority of us will never be a superstar professional athlete, win an Olympic gold medal, write a Pulitzer Prize-winning novel or win a Nobel Prize for a life-altering discovery in medicine or science. None of us common people will walk on the moon or be the president of the United States.
Think about it like this: In the almost 250-year history of the United States, there have only been 46 men who have been president; only 12 men have walked on the moon. The celebratory status they enjoyed was short-lived for most of those moonwalkers. Other than the first two men to walk on the moon, can you name any of the other 10 men?
As for me personally, I have no natural talent. I can’t sing. I can’t dance. I can’t play a musical instrument. Although, I probably could learn to be an adequate dancer or musician with hard work and hours of practice, but the fact still remains that I do not have the natural talent that Yo-Yo Ma has with a cello or the smooth, velvety voice of Nat King Cole or dexterity to dance as beautifully as Fred Astaire and Michael Jackson.
All things considered, I am content with being a “common person,” and we all should be because, in reality, all of us common people are just like George Bailey in the movie "It’s a Wonderful Life." Whether we realize it or not, and in more ways than we will ever know, we all have “wonderful lives” because every day we make meaningful and significant contributions to the lives of the people around us.
