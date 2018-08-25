The building is gone now, a victim of progress, its footprint erased by a concrete parking lot. Some memories linger, but after almost four decades, they, too, are beginning to fade.
At one time the Grand Theater in Donaldsonville, owned by my grandfather and managed by my father, was the entertainment heartbeat of the city and surrounding communities. Locals referred to it simply as "The Show."
Each afternoon the aroma of fresh popcorn wafted outward from the open lobby, enticing passers-by off the sidewalk. A bag of popcorn was 10 cents; a box, 25. There are people today who remember the Grand not so much for its movies but for its sweet popcorn. It was legendary. Not the sticky caramel corn of the circus midway, the Grand's sweet popcorn was the happy product of Jolly Time seasoning, a dash of salt and carefully measured white sugar. Knowing patrons often requested a box of "half-n-half," a combination of sweet and savory unknown to the larger cinemas in Baton Rouge. Since my father's passing, his unwritten "secret recipe" survives only in my imperfect memory.
The Grand provided employment to me and many of my contemporaries. We learned valuable job skills and customer relations en route to adulthood.
At one time or another I was "gofer," doorman (ticket-taker), popcorn-jockey and projectionist. The jobs were not glamorous, but there were redeeming merits in the most menial tasks. Scrapping stale chewing gum from theater-seat bottoms is not fun, but it teaches respect for good behavior.
Once a year I was elevated to a supervisory role for a week so that dad could take the rest of the family on a brief vacation to Long Beach, Mississippi. With neophyte managerial skills, my brother Allan and I relied on long-term employees Della Cointment and her spinster sister Cecile Truxillo for backup.
Looking back, I realize now that the Grand was actually a multiproduct firm. It offered respite from oppressive summer heat before residential air conditioning became commonplace. For parents it was a cheap baby sitter — a 10-cent admission ticket entitled each child to continuous entertainment for hours in a safe, comfortable, confined, supervised space.
For others, it was an unofficial casino. In order to prevent defection of locals to the "first-run" houses of Baton Rouge, management established "Bank Nite" — a raffle promising cash prizes each week for ticket-holders in attendance. If unclaimed, the "bank" grew each week until someone eventually won.
But the universal appeal was the movie, or more accurately, the temporary escape it provided from the monotony of daily life. There was a lot to choose from: predictable westerns, romantic comedies, C.B. DeMille biblical epics, Walt Disney fantasies, Pink Panther misadventures. The silver screen produced golden memories for young and old alike.
On Dec. 31, 1982, the final curtain came down on the last picture show at the Grand Theater in Donaldsonville. The movie that night, "E.T., the Extraterrestrial," was oddly appropriate, because, like the bittersweet parting of E.T.'s eventual return home, the viewing audience experienced a parallel moment. When the house went dark and "The End" scrolled across the screen for the last time, it marked the passing of an era.
— Hebert lives in Baton Rouge
