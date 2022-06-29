A dip in the pool, burgers and hot dogs on the grill, fireworks, ah, the fireworks. Any way you mark the Fourth of July in the Baton Rouge area, your celebration can start early and run right through Monday night.
The city's largest celebration is, of course, the 4th of July Spectacular downtown, but there are other events happening across the city, and more just a short drive out of town. On Friday, the fun begins.
So don't forget to hydrate and apply sunscreen often while observing our nation's independence. And if you need ideas, we have them right here.
FRIDAY
SPRINGFIELD INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION & FIREWORKS: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Livingston Parish Fire Protection District No. 2, 32280 Terry St. Community gathering honoring veterans and featuring a kids' parade, food vendors, arts and crafts vendors, games, demonstrations, car and motorcycle show, fireworks at 9 p.m. in Threetons Field (adjacent to the fire station). (225) 294-3150 or TownofSpringfield.org.
SATURDAY
INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Irene W. Pennington Planetarium, 100 S. River Road. Family hour of stargazing at 10 a.m., followed by America- and space-related films: 11 a.m., "America’s Musical Journey"; noon, "Forward! To The Moon" (premiere); 1 p.m., "Into America’s Wild"; 2 p.m., "Forward! To The Moon"; 3 p.m., "Apollo 11: First Steps Edition"; and 4 p.m., "Forward! To The Moon." Regular admission applied. lasm.org.
CELEBRATION IN THE PARK & FIREWORKS: 3 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Sidney Hutchinson Park, 13750 Ball Park Road, Walker. Family-friendly day including a farmers market, food trucks, live music by Jody's Music and the Box Wine band, free children's games, and fireworks show choreographed to music. Family passes, $25 (includes VIP parking and viewing, A/C, bathrooms and cold water). Complimentary transportation will be provided throughout the day from Walker High School to the park. walker.la.us or (225) 665-4356.
FIREWORKS ON THE RIVER: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Crescent Park, 314 Mississippi St., Donaldsonville. Miss Donaldsonville Pageant, music by Austin Cedotal, DJ Up All Nite, and Michael Foster Project; food and of course, fireworks. Eventgoers can bring lawn chairs, but no ice chests or pets. (225) 445-1383 or lee@visitdonaldsonville.org.
SUNDAY
INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION: noon until, Morrison Parkway, New Roads. Events include music by DJ Robbo, noon to 6 p.m.; boat parade, 2 p.m.; music by Phat Hat, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; and fireworks, 9 p.m. Also, food vendors, face painting, sno-balls and hot air balloon rides. Free. newroads.net.
JULY 4TH CELEBRATION: 3 p.m. until dark, Johnny Sartwell Park, 29405 S. Range Road, Livingston. New this year, a jambalaya cook-off with prizes for the top three winners. Also, fireworks, the band United We Jam and kickball tournament (register at townoflivingston.aidaform.com/kickball-registration-form) and fireworks. Attendees can bring a tent and chairs. townoflivingston.com.
KENILWORTH INDEPENDENCE DAY PARADE: 6:30 p.m., beginning and ending at Kenilworth Science & Technology Charter School, 7600 Boone Ave. It's the 50th year for this neighborhood parade sponsored by the Kenilworth Civic Association. Grand marshal Liz Koh, co-anchor at WAFB, will lead the procession of local civic, military and veterans groups, political and government organizations, and patriotically decorated Jeeps. "Come catch some of our Golden Jubilee beads," says Paul Sicard, parade chair. Mike and Celeste Robin, Kenilworth residents of the year, also will be recognized in the parade. kenilworthneighborhood.com/parade.html.
MONDAY
FREEDOM MILE: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., in front of Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd. The BASF-sponsored events offer a series of point-to-point, 1-mile races, beginning with a masters and grandmasters heat, then every 20 minutes for a different group of runners. Limo bus will bring runners to the starting line. Ice cold watermelon, water, Powerade and Mockler beverages provided at the finish, along with the singing of the national anthem. Proceeds benefit the Baton Rouge Food Bank. clubsouthrunners.com.
PATRIOTS AND PIRATES, A REVOLUTIONARY CELEBRATION: throughout the day and evening, USS KIDD Veterans Museum, 405 S. River Road. Kid’s activities on the Levee Green, a River Road Market with food, beverages and arts vendors organized by the Downtown Business Association and a performance by the Marine Forces Reserve Band from Belle Chasse on the Levee Stage at around 6 p.m. Beginning at 5 p.m., a special V.I.P. (Very Important Patriot or Pirate) event, priced at $50 per person, will include access to the museum for the evening, food and beverages, and access to the USS KIDD starting at 8 p.m. to watch WBRZ’s Fireworks on the Mississippi at 9 p.m. The museum also will be open during regular hours, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., admission charged. usskidd.com or (225) 342-1942.
FOURTH FEST: 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., riverfront, downtown Port Allen. Face painting, magicians, clowns, spacewalks, beverage and food vendors, Live entertainment, dancing, prime view of the fireworks show. Free. Sponsored by WBR Parks Recreation and the City of Port Allen. wesetbatonrouge.net.
JULY 4TH HOMETOWN CELEBRATION: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Bayou Plaquemine Waterfront Park, 57845 Foundry St., Plaquemine. Family event with fireworks, food, crafts and a boat parade. (225) 687-3116.
FIREWORKS SHOW: Gates 5 p.m., fireworks 9 p.m., Ponchatoula Area Recreation District 1, 19030 Ponchatoula Park Drive. Entertainment by Boogie Land Music, concessions by Ponchatoula High School Band Boosters, no pets, alcoholic beverages or barbecue pits. pard1.com.
LIGHT UP THE SKY: 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Zemurray Park, 600 S. Oak St., Hammond. Free family-friendly event featuring DJ, bounce house, food trucks and 20-minute fireworks show with 3,966-plus individual fireworks effects. hammond.org.
ROCKIN' ON THE ROOFTOP BBQ BASH FOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATION: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Shaw Center for the Arts' Pennington Rooftop Terrace, 100 Lafayette St. Food by City Pork, soft drinks and water, cash bar with specialty drink by Three Roll Estate, live music by Sweet Southern Heat, and viewing of the annual Fireworks on the Mississippi. $60, nonmuseum members; $50, museum members; $40, children 6-12, and free, children 5 and younger. Portion of ticket price tax-deductible (goes toward supporting the LSU Museum of Art). eventbrite or (225) 389-7210.
FIREWORKS EXTRAVAGANZA: 7 p.m. to midnight, L'Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge, 777 Lauberge Ave. Fireworks start at 9 p.m. Rooftop pool viewing party, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., $20 cover, featuring Geaux DJ, must be 21; Edge Bar balcony viewing party, 8 p.m. to midnight, free to the public, featuring True Spin, must be 21; The Lawn viewing party, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., free, no coolers or pets permitted, all ages, refreshments and beer for sale; The Promenade, 8 p.m. to midnight, free, all ages, featuring Will Wesley Band. lbatonrouge.com.
4TH OF JULY CONCERT: 7:30 p.m., EBR Main Library Plaza, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The Baton Rouge Concert Band performing marches such as “National Emblem” and “The Stars and Stripes Forever” as well as patriotic tunes including “America, The Beautiful,” “God Bless the USA,” a medley of other traditional Americana music, and some surprise fun pieces. Wearing red, white and blue encouraged. (225) 231-3750 or ebrpl.com.
FREEDOM THIGHS RIDE: 7:30 p.m., City-Brooks Community Park, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. The Bike Baton Rouge-hosted ride takes cyclists through the Garden District and downtown, ending at the levee in time for the fireworks show. Participants are encouraged to deck out themselves and their bikes in red, white and blue, and not to forget their lights. Helmets are encouraged, and for those 12 or younger, are required. bikebr.org.