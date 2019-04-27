Porcelain Art Guild
WHAT: Meeting of the Baton Rouge Porcelain Art Guild
WHEN: 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 2
INFORMATION: Kitty Nipper, (225) 275-2411
DETAILS: If you are a china painter or interested in becoming one, call for more information.
Women's event
WHAT: This is Us: Women 365, presented by the Women’s Health Education Friends and Family Center in association with the Women’s Council of Greater Baton Rouge
WHEN: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 4
WHERE: Cortana Mall, 9401 Cortana Place, Entrance 2
TICKETS: $10 at wheffcenter.com. For adults only.
DETAILS: The event will include a live taping of the show,“Let’s Talk About It with Dr. Cordel Parris.” Queen Diambi Kabatusuila, of the Republic of Congo, will discuss the strength of women and her journey to becoming a queen. Other sessions include: overcoming cancer and support for the family with Dr. Eric Griggs and Lisa Sylve; living and working with lupus with Romekia Dupre Freeman, Sharon Johnson and Henrietta Jackson; HIV/AIDS with Meta Smith-Davis; relationships with Dr. Leroy Scott; financial management with Claudia Dixon; environmental awareness with Marlesha Ross; mental health awareness with Daffaney Jenkins; women’s sexual wellness with sexologist Shamyra; and domestic violence with Simone O. Higginbotham. There will also be a segment, “Southern Tea,” hosted by Pascha Gibson and featuring Dr. Margie Ford, Nomzamo and Deshonda Coleman. The event also includes lunch and entertainment by Nebu Nezey and Seynabou.
Women's tea
WHAT: St. Paul Lutheran Church Women's 30th Anniversary Tea
WHEN: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11
WHERE: St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2021 Tara Blvd.
COST: $20. Call (225) 278-9441 to make a reservation.