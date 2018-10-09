Kim and Trey Bowman buried their daughter, Bella, at age 8.
The beautiful blond girl died from complications resulting from her treatment for a brain tumor.
To cope with their grief, the Bowmans created the Bella Bowman Foundation to support research in pediatric brain cancer and offer nonmedical comfort care to children diagnosed with cancer and the families.
Now the couple has written a book, “Bella and the Red Bird,” with best-selling author Travis Thrasher, of Chicago. It chronicles the last 10 days of Bella's life.
Proceeds from sales of the book, which made its debut at the foundation’s recent Bella’s Royal Celebration, benefit the foundation and its mission.
“If you’d asked me seven or eight years ago what I’d be doing, I wouldn’t have said heading up a nonprofit foundation and writing a children’s book,” Trey Bowman says with a laugh.
“We wanted to share Bella’s mantra of courage, belief, faith and strength,” says Kim Bowman. “In the book, Bella always has a red bird with her somewhere, and his message is if you have those four things you can face anything. Once Bella starts to feel better, she passes the message to another sick child to help him. It’s a way for children to understand dying.”
The book is also a good resource to help a patient’s family and friends.
When the Bowmans realized the doctors had done all they could for Bella, they talked with her about death and her wishes.
“She told me she was going to come back as a red bird,” says Kim Bowman.
“We’re just the messengers of what Bella taught us,” says Trey Bowman. “It (writing the book) was difficult at times, bittersweet. But it was also refreshing to go back to those deep, deep memories of Bella and pass them on to others.”
The original intent was to write about the couple's journey of caring for their sick child and losing her.
"We still plan to do that, but the children’s book kind of took over and became our No. 1 project,” says Trey Bowman.
“Our journey was scary,” continues Kim Bowman. “It took us almost two years to write (this book).”
The couple says the support of family and friends has been tremendous since Bella was diagnosed with an ependymoma brain tumor at age 7, and it continued with “Bella and the Red Bird.” All of the illustrations are watercolor done by Bella’s art teachers, Tara Button and Stephanie Hasenkempf, of Mud Pies & Masterpieces.
“The hands that touched it are people who were inspired, passionate about this project,” says Trey Bowman.
“Bella and the Red Bird” is available at bellabowman.org.