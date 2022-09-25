The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, will host its 60th anniversary gala, Diamonds of History, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30.
Remaining tickets are $150-$250, and are limited and available for purchase at lasm.org/gala.
Chaired by Adrienne Connelly Adams, Chelsea Norris, and Lexie Polito, the fundraiser will celebrate not only the museum’s 60th anniversary but also the premiere of the exhibition "Diamonds of History: Mighty Women" by Ashley Longshore in the Main Gallery.
“Ashley Longshore’s vibrant, pop art-style portraits of history-changing women from Harriet Tubman to Ruth Bader Ginsburg to Malala Yousafzai will be the crowning jewel of this year’s gala,” President and Executive Director Serena Pandos said. “Just as carbon transforms into a diamond under pressure, the women featured in this exhibition have been trailblazers, shifting the course of history despite adversity.”
Along with the artwork of Longshore, who will be attending the gala, the evening will feature "Extravagant Gems" from Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry. For an additional fee, guests will be able to try on various pieces and model them in a 360 photo booth.
Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry also has donated this year’s raffle jewelry, valued at $12,500: A pair of diamond earrings.
Other entertainment for the evening will include a silent disco, DJ, silent auction, live portrait painting and surprise “Mighty Women” characters.
All funds raised by the gala will support the renovation of the museum's hands-on children’s galleries into The Seed, an innovative space where young artists and scientists will grow through the hands-on exploration of science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics, or STEAM.
“This year, gala supporters will have an important hand in building something tangible for our community,” Pandos said. “This is an incredibly impactful year to get involved with our gala, and I look forward to celebrating and thanking our current and past sponsors, donors and volunteers on Friday, Sept. 30.”
For more information, visit lasm.org/gala.