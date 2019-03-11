Music Club recital is all about romance
The Music Club of Baton Rouge held a “Masters of Romance” recital on Feb. 10 at the Woman’s Club.
Soprano Celeste Angelle Veillon, accompanied by Mary Bresowar on piano, sang selections from Rodgers and Hammerstein: “It Might As Well Be Spring,” “Do I Love You Because You’re Beautiful” and “Something Wonderful.” She concluded with a montage from Bernstein’s "West Side Story."
Constance Carroll performed several works for piano. Included were R. Schumann’s “Romance in F sharp major,” Schumann and Liszt’s “Liebeslied/Widmung,” F. Chopin and Liszt’s “Meine Freuden” and Liszt’s “Valse Oubliee No. 1 in F sharp major” and “Liebestraum in A flat major.”
Veillon and Bresowar ended the program with Henry Mancini’s “Moon River” and three selections from Andrew Lloyd Webber: "Tell Me on a Sunday,” a montage from "Phantom of the Opera," and “Memory.”
Rose Mary Williams was program chair. Barrow and Susan Leake and Elisabeth Spanhoff co-chaired the Hospitality Committee, assisted by Patsy Borie, Rebecca Cureau, Barbara Dodge, Nancy Hester, Willie Irwin, Evelyn LeJeune, Barbara Swain and Diane Tate.
Author Ter Haar speaks to Broadmoor Presbyterian seniors
Children's author Carol Ter Haar spoke to the Chronologically Gifted and Talented on Feb. 20 at Broadmoor Presbyterian Church.
Ter Haar's first book, "The Cat Who Found Her Purr," was written as a legacy for a grandchild. After it proved popular, she wrote a series of books including “Chris T. Saves the Wetlands,” which teaches about wetlands, recycling trees and environmental awareness. Ter Haar also is a supervisor in administration at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond.
Mike Zobrist said the invocation and Marian Forbes was in charge of registered guests. Annabelle Armstrong presided and was assisted by Cathy McRae and Pat Robertson.
Nungesser addresses to military officers
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser addressed the Greater Baton Rouge Area Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America on Feb. 26 at Drusilla Seafood Restaurant.
Nungesser gave an overview of the tourism, economics and marketing of the state then answered questions. Retired Army Col. Jerald Juneau coordinated Nungesser's visit.
In attendance was retired Col. Dave Lay, president of the Louisiana Council of Chapters, and 30 other GBRA members. The Military Officers Association of America is a professional association of United States military officers. To join, email Reginald Brown, ReginaldBrown575@gmail.com, or Fred Palmer, fred@palmerwm.com.
Couvillon sings Cole Porter for Philharmonic Club
Soprano Janelle Couvillon sang a medley of Cole Porter love songs, including "C'est Magnifique," "True Love" and "Night and Day" when the Philharmonic Club met Feb. 20 at Kay Hawthorne's home.
Linda Manes accompanied Couvillon on piano then played romantic French songs by Faure, Ravel and New Orleans native Eugenie Rocherolle.
Hostesses for the meeting were Gail Kinney, Melanie McRoberts and Millie Fine.
Zachary Class of '69 sets reunion
The Zachary High School Class of 1969 will hold its 50-year reunion on May 4 at Bistro Byronz in Zachary.
The cost is $42.50 per person, with a cash bar. Coffee, tea, water and sodas will be provided. To register, go to zacharyfriends.com by April 1. For information, contact Marie (Jacocks) Baker, (225) 278-0235 or reebaker@bellsouth.net.
