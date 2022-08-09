Bromeliads, butterfly plants and begonias are just the start of what you'll find at the 21st Summer Plant Sale & Garden Expo at the Independence Botanical Gardens on Saturday.
Also look for roses, herbs, ferns, native plants, perennials, gingers, day lilies, garden art, vegetable plants, Louisiana irises, succulents and carnivorous plants.
Sale hours will be 8 a.m. to noon at the Gardens, 7950 Independence Blvd.
Members of area plant societies and vendors will be available to answer questions and discuss selecting, growing and maintaining the plants that will be for sale.
All proceeds will benefit the Gardens.
Sponsors are the Botanic Garden Foundation, Friends of the Botanic Gardens and BREC.