You can choose your friends but usually not your neighbors. So, when you find good ones, it’s something to celebrate.
When you find great ones, it’s something to talk about.
The Advocate’s request for stories about really good neighbors brought nominees who demonstrate the significant impact a neighbor can make.
In Hammond...
As with a lot of people, a busy lifestyle kept Carole and Hunter McAllister from getting to know their Hammond neighbors well, and that remained the case when a younger couple, Kelly and Andre Coudrain, moved across the street in 1991. A smile, a wave, an occasional hello.
Seven years ago, during one of those brief encounters, it all changed.
Hunter had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, and the McAllisters’ world was about to be turned upside down. They’d have to be in Houston for several weeks while Hunter received treatment, and they could neither bring their German shepherds, afford to board them or find anyone to house-sit with them.
Kelly Coudrain immediately suggested her son, Patrick, who had finished law school and was planning to move home for a few months. He’d be available, and Kelly and Andre would fill in when he couldn’t.
“’Are you sure?’ I asked again and again, overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity she offered me, a mere acquaintance at that point,” Carole McAllister said. “She responded, ‘Your job is to take care of Hunter; we will take care of the dogs.’”
And so he did for 10 weeks from September to December, the longest stretch being five weeks. The Coudrains often sent photos of the dogs.
“Their gift to us was our peace of mind,” Carole McAllister said. “We knew our beloved dogs were well-cared for. I could focus on Hunter, his treatment and recovery. They all acted as if we were doing them a favor by leaving our dogs with them.”
The kindnesses continued. When hurricanes knocked out the McAllisters’ power, Kelly Coudrain left a pot of coffee on their porch in the morning and invited them to stay at their house, which had a generator. On holidays, banana bread or coffee cake shows up on the McAllister porch. After Carole McAllister’s recent hip replacement surgery, the Coudrains prepared four meals the first week post-surgery.
Carole McAllister notes that the Coudrains have also cared for another neighbor, Dot Scott, driving her to doctor appointments, housing her for eight months when Hurricane Ida destroyed her home, overseeing its rebuilding and helping her move back.
“Kelly and Andre exemplify the spirit of goodness, kindness and love,” Carole said. “We are forever grateful for their presence in our lives.”
In Concord Estates ...
Sometimes, the key is enjoying the similarities in neighbors while not letting the differences keep you apart. Ozzie and Khai Crocco have managed to do that with Wayne and Gayle “Gigi” Hirschey.
The Croccos moved into their Concord Estates home from Washington, D.C., roughly 50 years after the Hirscheys had moved into the home across the street. Both couples were the same ages when they settled there, with the wives being 28 and the husbands being 32 — just 50 years apart. The Hirscheys made them feel right at home.
“They welcomed us in so many ways when we moved there in 2018, including many plates of cookies and an invite to their home for Thanksgiving,” Ozzie Crocco said. “Gayle threw Khai her baby shower because we had no family at that time in the area.
“My son is 2 and my daughter is 1. Three out of three birthday parties have been at their house in their backyard. It has been like an extension of our home, really welcoming. Even our cat will sneak into Gigi’s house. It’s quite funny.”
Wayne died in 2021, and the two families have continued to look after each other. Although they don’t see eye-to-eye on things like religion — Gigi Hirschey is a devout Catholic, the Croccos agnostics — they have pleasant discussions.
“We don’t talk about politics too much,” Ozzie Crocco said. “We’re always polite and good-natured about that. It certainly hasn’t affected our relationship at all.”
Chocolate cake as compensation
For Margaret Narretta, having Billy Scott as a next-door neighbor in Baton Rouge’s Shenandoah subdivision is less about conversation and more about little acts of kindness.
“I will say can you please help me today with this or that,” Narretta said. “I barely get the request out and he is at my front door.”
When Narretta broke her wrist in December 2020, Scott came over several times a week: changing light bulbs she couldn’t reach, unloading and placing sandbags, fixing a rotten board near her roof, digging up roots from a tree that had been cut down. He’s made decorative items for her.
Narretta offers to pay, but the only compensation he will accept is chocolate cake.
“The world would be a better place if other people were blessed to have a ‘Billy’ in their lives,” Narretta said. “God bless him.”