Tickets are on sale for a Louisiana Holiday Pies leisure class from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Louisiana Culinary Institute, 10550 Airline Highway.
Learn how to make sweet potato boudin pie topped with cane syrup whipped cream and garnished with crumbled bacon, one of the most unique holiday pies found in south Louisiana. Each person will prepare boudin from scratch for the pie. You will also make bourbon chocolate pecan and coconut chess pies. All pie crust will be made from scratch.
Tickets are $150 by visiting lci.edu/store/Louisiana-Holiday-Pies-p488327820.
A tour of Rally Cap Brewing Co.
Have you ever wondered how, exactly, a craft brewery creates its specialty beers?
Rally Cap Brewing Co., 11212 Pennywood Ave., will answer that question and more when it hosts a brewery tour Sat., Nov. 5 at 1 p.m.
Grab a tour of our of its production brewery with a guided flight of four 5-ounce beers afterward.
Tickets are $20 by visiting eventbrite.com/e/brewery-tour-tickets-407031451027?aff=ALLEVENTS.
Wine at Sullivan's
Tickets are on sale for a Prisoner Wine Co. Pairing Dinner at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Sullivan's Steakhouse, 5252 Corporate Blvd.
Enjoy a four-course tasting menu of decadent dishes filled with flavors of the season, all perfectly paired with world-renowned wines from The Prisoner Wine Co.
Spaces are limited. Tickets are $125 by visiting opentable.com/booking/experiences-availability?rid=11740&restref=11740&experienceId=111703
Symphony opening night
The Baton Rouge Symphony League is hosting an opening night fundraising dinner at Stroube's Seafood and Steaks, 107 Third St., before the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra's Thursday, Nov. 10 concert. A portion of all sales will be donated to support the symphony.
The three-course meal will be $50 per person. For reservations, call (225) 448-2830. For more information, visit brso.org.
Thanksgiving Apps
Tickets are on sale for a Thanksgiving Apps class from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at Red Stick Spice Co., 660 Jefferson Highway.
Join Lili Courtney for some hands-on cooking fun. Courtney has made a career out of teaching others how to prepare meals that are approachable, delicious and show-stopping gorgeous. This hands-on class ends in a full meal.
Tickets are $65 by visiting redstickspice.com/products/thanksgiving-apps.
Wine pairing dinner
Tickets are on sale for a wine-pairing dinner at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Tallulah Crafted Food and Wine Bar in the Renaissance Hotel, 7000 Bluebonnet Blvd.
Executive chef Jason Hebert, along with Tommy Van Geffen, wine consultant with Artisan Fine Wines, have collaborated on a menu of four courses to celebrate the season.
Tickets are $100 by visiting eventbrite.com/e/wine-pairing-dinner-tickets-449785298937.
Symphony of flavors
Tickets are on sale for the Symphony of Flavors Wine Tasting from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at Martin's Wine Cellar at Studio Park, 1670 Lobdell Ave.
This event is hosted by the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra in collaboration with Martin Wine & Spirits. To compliment the season's first orchestral concert on Thursday, Nov. 10, "American Classics" with Maestro Chad Goodman, this wine tasting will feature wineries from Oregon, Washington and California. Light hors d’oeuvres will be provided by Martin’s.
VIP table seating is available for $100 per guest. General admission tickets are $75. Attendees must be age 21 and older. For tickets, visit ci.ovationtix.com/36370/production/1072366?performanceId=11174236.