- The East Baton Rouge Fine Arts & Magnet Programs will stage "Art Jazz & Pizzazz' from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 1, in Galvez Plaza downtown. The event will showcase the best of art and music in East Baton Rouge schools, featuring live performances, school displays in the LSU Museum of Art's Young Artists Gallery, a concert starring East Baton Rouge jazz students performing with the Southern University Jazz Band. Admission is free.
- Tickets are on sale for the LSU Wind Ensemble's concert, "Pines of Rome," 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, in the Union Theater, Veterans Drive. The Wind Ensemble will close the season with Ottorino Respighi’s legendary "Pines of Rome." Additionally, faculty soloist Johanna Pennington will be featured in the world premiere of Miguel del Aguila’s concerto for English horn. The program also will include "Rondo Roto," and the Wind Ensemble will present the final winning pieces from the Department of Bands Inclusive Repertoire Initiative. Tickets are $18 by visiting lsuuniontheater.universitytickets.com.
- The LSU School of Music will present "A Spring Festival of Choirs," featuring guest conductor Edith Copley and performances by the LSU A Cappella Choir, LSU Gospel Choir and Chamber Singers at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 6, at University United Methodist Church, 3350 Dalrymple Drive. The program will include Gwyneth Walker's "How Can I Keep from Singing?," featuring brass performers from the School of Music, and Mark Butler's "Signs of the Judgement." The concert is free, but due to limited venue capacity, advance registration is required to attend. To register, visit eventbrite.com/e/a-spring-festival-of-choirs-tickets-324235335617.
- Basin Arts, 113 Clinton St., Lafayette, is showing its annual BARE Walls group exhibition, featuring artists from the program’s roster as part of Downtown Lafayette’s Second Saturday ArtWalk in May. BARE Walls is an art subscription service, operated through Basin Arts, which turns “BARE” business walls into gallery space. The program provides an affordable way for businesses to have a creative and dynamic workspace while providing residual income to working artists in our community. Gallery hours will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 14. This group exhibition is a collection of work from the BARE Walls Artist Roster featuring local artists who produce creative work in a range of media and subject matter. The show runs through Sunday, May 29. For viewing appointments outside the event schedule email Michael Eble at michael@basinartslafayette.com. For more information, visit barewallslafayette.com or basinartslafayette.com.
- LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., is showing "Eugene Martin: The Creative Act" through Sunday, Oct. 2. This exhibition features Eugene Martin's whimsical collages and mixed media works, showcasing his process of creating art from within. "State of the Art: Record" runs through Thursday, June 19. This exhibition explores the meaning of record to better understand the world around us. Twenty artists reveal a broad expanse of this concept through objects and installations. "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection" is ongoing, featuring works from the museum's permanent collection of more than 6,500 objects, including Newcomb pottery, landscape and portraits, contemporary/modern art works and Louisiana art. For more information, call (225) 389-7200 or visit lsumoa.org.
- Tickets are on sale for the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra's 2022 Orchestra series finale concert, "Beethoven's Ninth," with Maestro Timothy Muffitt at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 20, in the Raising Cane's River Center Performing Arts Theater, 300 St. Louis St. The concert also will feature the Baton Rouge Symphony Chorus, along with soloists soprano Rebekah Howell, mezzo-soprano Marquita Raley-Cooper, tenor Dominic Armstrong and bass-baritone Timothy Jones. This will be Muffitt's final concert with the symphony after serving 21 seasons as its music director and conductor. Tickets are $19-$65 by calling (225) 383-0500 or visit BRSO.org.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Robin Miller
