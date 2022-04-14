Tenderloin Beef Souvlaki, Zorba’s Greek Bistro
The Tenderloin Beef Souvlaki is my go-to menu choice at Zorba's. It is tender and juicy and cooked to perfection. All Souvlakis are served with a Zorba’s salad, rice pilaf and grilled vegetables. I usually substitute the rice for extra grilled vegetables.
Zorba’s Greek Bistro 5713 Essen Lane Suite B, Baton Rouge, (225) 444-5074
Open Tuesday - Thursday 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., Fridays from 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.; Saturdays 5 p.m. — 9:30 p.m. — John Ballance, director of photography
Cheese torte, Spoke & Hub
Cheese lovers, rejoice: here's an appetizer that's both delicious and refined. The cheese torte is layered like a sandwich, and you get creamy Boursin as the main event with textured pesto and acidic tomatoes to balance out the flavor profile. The crispy focaccia toasts that come with it are good enough to eat on their own, but even better piled high with cheesy crumbles.
Spoke & Hub, 5412 Government St., Baton Rouge, (225) 529-3550
Spoke & Hub is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays. On weekends, they're open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. — Andrea Gallo, staff writer
Mojarra frita at La Tienda
If you like fish, try a whole one at La Tienda Latina.
Scored, fried and simply seasoned, this tilapia goes nicely into the corn tortillas served on the side. Ask for their green and red salsa. Add a dollop of guacamole and a squeeze of lime.
And, of course, order a bottle of Topo Chico.
La Tienda Latina, 6031 Siegen Lane, Baton Rouge, 70809. (225-636-5339)
La Tienda is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. — Fred Kalmbach, managing editor
Tramonte's hamburger
One of the best hamburgers in Baton Rouge can be found at Tramonte’s. It’s a thick, juicy, well-seasoned patty. Don’t try to find out the recipe, the meat market says the seasonings are a secret. It’s served no frills style, dressed simply with cheese, lettuce, pickle and a tomato. (Packs of mustard and mayo come on the side.) And it comes with a side of seasoned fries for just $10. Another good thing about Tramonte’s: they sell boxes of frozen patties by the dozen. They’re perfect to keep in the freezer to have on hand to impress guests at a barbecue or have for dinner on a random Wednesday night.
Tramonte’s, 12451 Jefferson Hwy., Baton Rouge, (225) 751-7665
Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, closed Sunday. — Tim Boone, business editor
Beef on Weck and Tea Time, Cocha
The sandwich was satisfying: tender, thin-sliced ribeye, balanced nicely with horseradish and arugula. But the real star of this meal was the Tea Time cocktail. I am not normally a gin guy, but the Earl Grey-infused booze made an excellent base -- and the thyme added an interesting herbal zest.
Cocha, 445 North Sixth St., Baton Rouge, (225) 615-8826
Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily; closed on Tuesdays. — Matthew Albright, assistant metro editor