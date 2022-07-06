Main Street Market, downtown Baton Rouge's public marketplace located at 501 Main St. and home of the Red Stick Farmers Market every Saturday, will undergo a renovation in 2023.
The Big River Economic and Agricultural Development Alliance manages the marketplace and hosts the weekly farmers market, among other important initiatives, as it works towards its mission of supporting family farms and providing community access to fresh foods.
In conjunction with the state and market stakeholders, BREADA has identified several needed improvements to the facility that will enhance the experience of both the farmers and shoppers. The state has allocated $1 million to renovate the facility. Construction is anticipated to start in February 2023.
“As Main Street Market approaches its 20th anniversary, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to better serve our farmers, our shoppers, and the Baton Rouge community by enhancing the Main Street Market, the home of our largest weekly farmers market and a staple for many residents who work downtown,” said Darlene Adams Rowland, BREADA’s executive director.
BREADA will continue to host and operate the Red Stick Farmers Market on Saturdays, along with the other markets hosted during the week throughout the Baton Rouge community. However, the Main Street Market facility will be closed during the renovation period, which is anticipated to take six to nine months to complete.
BREADA is the Baton Rouge area nonprofit that, among other mission-driven programming, hosts the Red Stick Farmers Market on Saturday morning in downtown Baton Rouge. In conjunction with the market, BREADA also utilizes and manages the Main Street Market facility located at 501 Main St.
BREADA is a nonprofit organization that works to support Louisiana’s small family farmers and connect our community with fresh, locally grown food. BREADA operates four weekly locations of the Red Stick Farmers Market and manages downtown’s public marketplace, Main Street Market. For more information, visit breada.org.