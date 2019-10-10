HAMMOND — Fourteen Southeastern Louisiana University students have been chosen as members of the 2019 Homecoming queen and beau courts. The seven women and seven men will reign over Homecoming festivities, which wrap up Oct. 12.
Chosen as members of the queen court are seniors Alanna Arceneaux, Bogalusa; Jessica Litolff, Livingston; Aesha Magee, Mount Hermon; Jordyn McKey, Prairieville; Kayla Monlyn, New Orleans; and Cailin Sampey, Hammond; and junior Katie Gunther, Mandeville.
Members of the beau court are seniors Keenan Austin, Springfield; Cameron Duhon, Baton Rouge; Matthew Matherne, Amite; Celestin White Jr., New Orleans; and Darius Woodfork, Baton Rouge; and juniors Peyton Licciardi, Ponchatoula; and Johnathan Zeringue, Des Allemands.
The 2019 queen and beau, the top junior or senior vote-getters in the campus election, will be announced at halftime of the Homecoming football game when the Lions take on Incarnate Word at 4 p.m. Oct. 12 in Strawberry Stadium. The Homecoming Day parade is at noon.
Arceneaux is a kinesiology major. She is a member of Phi Mu Fraternity, Ducks Unlimited and the Kinesiology and Health Studies Club. Arceneaux has been named to the President’s List and was a member of the Kappa Sigma Crescent Court.
Litolff, an accounting major, is a member of Alpha Omicron Pi sorority, the Catholic Student Association, Phi Kappa Phi, is chief of staff for the Student Government Association, and vice president for public relations of the Collegiate Panhellenic Council. She is the recipient of the Green S Award and has been named to the President’s List each semester.
Magee majors in health systems management. She is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, secretary of the NAACP and was a 2017 Orientation Leader. Magee has been named to the President’s List three consecutive semesters, was nominated for Woman of the Year, and received the 2017 Spirit of Orientation Award.
McKey, a marketing major, is a member of Phi Mu Fraternity, where she served as pledge class president. She is also a member of Ducks Unlimited and has been named to the President’s List.
Monlyn is a communication sciences and disorders major. She is a member of Delta Sigma Theta sorority and Elite Women, where she served as vice-president and president, and was a 2018 Orientation Leader. She was also accepted into the National Society of Leadership and Success.
Sampey, a kinesiology major, is a member of Alpha Omicron Pi sorority and the 2018 National Champion Lionette Dance Team, where she received the Lion Heart Award and the Coach’s Award. She has been named to the National Society of Leadership and Success and is a two-time recipient of the Green S award.
Gunther is an elementary education major. She is a president of Alpha Omicron Pi sorority, and a member of Gamma Beta Phi, National Society of Collegiate Scholars and National Society of Leadership and Success. She has been recognized with the Green S Award and has been named to the President’s List every semester.
Austin, an integrative biology major, is a member of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, Delta Omega Alpha Pre-Professional Society, Project PULL and SGA, where he is director of academic affairs. He has been named to the President’s and Dean’s lists and serves as a tutor in the Center for Student Excellence, where he was named the 2018-19 Tutor of the Year.
Duhon is a marketing major. He is president of Delta Tau Delta fraternity, and a member of College of Business Ambassadors and Southeastern Sales Association. He has been named to the President’s and Dean’s lists and is the recipient of the Tom Sharp Scholarship.
Matherne is an occupational safety health and environment major. He is a member of Delta Tau Delta, the American Society of Safety Professionals and was a 2019 Orientation Leader. He was named the 2018 Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority Man of the Year, has been named to the President’s List and is the recipient of the Spirit of Orientation Award.
White is a kinesiology major. He is a member of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity, Gamma Beta Phi, Made Men, Black Student Union and Project PULL. He has been named to the President’s and Dean’s lists.
Woodfork, a criminal justice major, is president of Omega Psi Phi fraternity, and a member of the Black Student Union, is an SGA associate chief justice and has been named to the Dean’s List.
Licciardi is an accounting major. He serves on the executive committee for Kappa Sigma, and is a member of Ducks Unlimited, is the beau for Alpha Omicron Pi sorority and has been named to the President’s and Dean’s lists.
Zeringue is a nursing major. He is a member of Alpha Psi Omega and the Campus Activities Board Executive Board. He served as a 2019 Orientation Leader, was the 2019 Homecoming Committee Chairman and has been named to the President’s List.